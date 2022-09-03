CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret staff and the planning board are still working on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in town in the future.
The planning board and board of commissioners eyed the possibility of allowing townhouses in the Star Hill single-family residential neighborhood earlier this year but backed away after residents there turned out in big numbers to oppose them.
There were special-use permit applications on file for developments at 320 Star Hill Drive and 123 Taylor Notion Road. Residents of Star Hill, during commission and planning board meetings in June, said they believed the proposed townhouses would damage the character of the area, possibly increase stormwater runoff and flooding, increase traffic and decrease safety.
The board of commissioners considered the requests during its June meeting but approved a motion by Commissioner Steve Martin to table the decisions for further consideration. Eventually, the developers withdrew their permit requests, which would have required public hearings.
But in an email Thursday, Town Manager Frank Rush said officials are examining a different approach.
“The need for alternative housing options was identified in the town's recently updated comprehensive plan, and recent proposals for townhouse development have prompted the town to carefully consider this issue to ensure that any future projects are compatible with existing residential development,” he said.
Preliminary work has focused on identifying specific parcels in the town where low-density townhomes and single-family patio homes may be suitable, with appropriate design standards to prevent impacts on any nearby properties.”
So far, he added, discussion has centered on identifying parcels outside of established single-family neighborhoods, strictly limiting density, promoting effective stormwater management, requiring attractive landscaping and promoting convenient living for older residents.
Rush said the planning board is scheduled to discuss the issues again at its next meeting, which will be Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
“Any recommendations would be considered by the board of commissioners in October or November,” he said, and if the board ultimately approves new zoning regulations, any specific parcels identified “would also need to go through a separate rezoning process before any alternative housing projects could be constructed.”
Rushed stressed that as required, appropriate public notices will be provided to adjacent property owners and the community if any parcels are considered for rezoning.
Cape Carteret is almost exclusively comprised of single-family homes on lots of various sizes in different residential zoning district.
The comprehensive plan calls for eventual construction of a new, mixed-use walkable “town center” in the triangle formed by Highway 24, Taylor Notion Road and Old Highway 58, and there has been talk of allowing those kind of “alternative” housing options, which are increasingly popular in many developed and developing areas in Carteret County and elsewhere.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
