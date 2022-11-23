OCEAN — The N.C. Coastal Federation is looking for commercial fishermen and women to help remove lost fishing gear from the waters along the north and central regions of the state’s coastline.
It’s the ninth year of the Fishing Gear Recovery Project and will begin in January 2023.
Every year, crab pots and other fishing gear are lost in our sounds in a variety of ways, the federation said in a news release.
“Lost gear can get hung up or drift into channels, creating serious hazards to boaters, wildlife and other fishermen. Since 2014, the federation has led the Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project to remove lost crab pots from North Carolina sounds.”
The federation hires commercial fishermen and women to collect the pots during the annual closure of internal coastal waters to all crab, eel, fish and shrimp pots from Jan. 1-31 north of the Highway 58 bridge to Emerald Isle.
Those interested in taking part in removal of the lost fishing gear, mainly crab pots, can apply on the federation’s website. Applications are being accepted through December 20, 2022.
To be considered, captains must have a valid North Carolina standard commercial fishing license. In 2022, commercial watermen and women in partnership with N.C. Marine Patrol removed 1,995 pots from select areas within three Marine Patrol Districts.
The 2023 project will take place in select areas within N.C. Marine Patrol District 1, which covers the northeast region of the coast, and District 2, which covers the central region of the coast.
“Once the pots are collected, they are recycled to the best extent possible,” the news release states. “Crab pots that are recovered from the Albemarle and Pamlico Sound region during the project will be available for the rightful property owners to reclaim after the cleanup is complete.”
The project is funded by the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Grant Program. It is intended to improve habitat and water quality and support coastal economies.
“We all take great pride in our livelihoods and waterways. In my opinion, this project has been unbelievable, and I’m glad to see it continue,” said Mike Mixon, a project participant whose homeport is in Wanchese.
Sara Hallas, Coastal Education coordinator for the federation and project leader, said she is most grateful for the community partnerships that enable this program to continue to clean up the waterways and create opportunities for work during the winter.
“I’m so appreciative of the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Resource Fund and its supporting committees that see the importance of this project and have provided funding for the next three years,” she said in the release.
The project is part of the federation's overall effort to ensure the state’s coast is free of marine debris. Establishing an annual paid program for marine debris removal, including crab pots, is a key objective of the N.C. Marine Debris Strategic Plan.
For more information on the progress of the Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project over the past years, visit the NCCF website at: https://www.nccoast.org/project/crabpotproject/
