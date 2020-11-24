Board hears no opposition to change of government in Cedar Point

CEDAR POINT — No one spoke Thursday night for or against the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ plan to switch to a manager form of government and add a fifth commissioner.
The required public hearing for the two proposed changes in the town’s charter was held via Zoom.
A few residents attended the virtual hearing, but none spoke when Mayor Scott Hatsell asked for public comment.
Commissioners could adopt both changes during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners discussed waiting until December to vote, but that meeting, when it’s held live in town hall, is dedicated to a Christmas reception and the U.S. Marine Corps’ pickup of the toys the town collects for Toys for Tots.
Under the plan, proposed by Commissioner John Nash in late September, the switch to the manager form of government would go into effect immediately after the vote.
The fifth commissioner would be seated after the November 2021 municipal election. Filing for that race will begin in July, and if the plan is approved before then, there would be three seats up for election. Mr. Nash proposed doing it that way so voters would get to pick the new commissioner, not the existing board, which otherwise could appoint the new member.
All of the commissioners and Mayor Hatsell have expressed support for both changes and have indicated they would not advertise for a manager, just elevate Town Administrator David Rief, whom they hired in in August 2019.
Under the new system, all employees would report directly to the manager and all except the town attorney could be hired or fired by the manager under the council-manager system.
