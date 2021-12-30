Farmers report bumper crop of collards ready for New Year’s Day

NEWPORT — As New Year’s Day draws near, a tradition that is familiar to many county families is serving fresh collards at the dinner table.
For county farmers growing the popular green leafy vegetable, like Alan Willis, owner of Willis Farms in Newport, a bumper crop is available for those wanting to ring in the new year with the traditional dish.
“It’s about the prettiest crop we’ve seen,” Mr. Willis said Monday. “We’ve had several frosts and that helps make the collards sweeter. We’ll probably have winter collards right on through early spring. Then we’ll plant our spring collards in April and they’ll be available in June.”
Joe Merrell with JW Merrell Farms in Beaufort said he, too, has a large crop of collards.
“We’ve had a bumper crop of collards and they’re the prettiest I’ve seen,” he said, echoing Mr. Willis’ assessment. “The weather was just right this year. We’ll have collards well through the new year.”
For those wanting to purchase them, Mr. Willis said his stand will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week, although he plans to close about 3 p.m. Friday, which is New Year’s Eve. They will be closed on Saturday for New Year’s Day. He is charging $1 per pound.
Mr. Merrell said his farm will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. He is charging $1.50 per pound or $22 for a 20-pound crate.
As for the reason collards are such a popular dish for New Year’s, as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas, farmers had similar ideas.
“I think it’s just a southern tradition,” Mr. Willis said. “I was always told you eat collards to have a prosperous New Year’s.”
Mr. Merrell said, “I think it’s just a county tradition here like oysters. About 40 or 50 years ago families didn’t have the availability of stores here like they do now. Many folks grew their own crops, like collards and sweet potatoes. It’s the same with oysters. They were just an available source for county families.”
Ronnie Lloyd of Newport, who was purchasing a bag of collards Tuesday at Willis Farms, had a simpler reason.
“It’s a tradition and I like them. They’re good for you too,” he said. “They have lots of vitamins and minerals.”
According to Medical News Today, collard greens are a great source of several vitamins, including vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin K. They are also rich in iron and magnesium.
There are many ways to cook collards, and the greens are commonly used in Southern braises and stews. They’ve also become increasingly popular to use as wraps.
For Mr. Lloyd, he said he prefers to eat his collards with hot peppers.
Mr. Merrell said, “My father cooks them like cabbage. You cook them with turkey broth or chicken broth, and half water. Then you add fat back, or you can sometimes use a ham bone.”
The important thing is to cook them until they are tender, according to Mr. Merrell. He added that he was raised eating collards on biscuits, as well.
According to Southern Living, to keep the Southern tradition, collard greens are prepared with pork. For those who don’t eat pork, olive oil can be substituted for bacon drippings and a smoked turkey wing can replace smoked ham.
They suggest cooking collard greens “low and slow in a stockpot” with bold, smoky ingredients to boost the flavor. Collards usually take a few hours to simmer.
Other suggestions while simmering the collards in broth include adding a teaspoon of smoked paprika and apple cider vinegar. The vinegar adds a tangy flavor.
