NEWPORT — Newport officials want to make sure the Gracelyn Park homeowners’ association eliminates flooding in swales there before the town begins a street repair project in the subdivision.
The Newport Town Council met Tuesday for its regular meeting, rescheduled from Aug. 12, in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the meeting, the council unanimously accepted a bid of $101,395.40 from Onslow Grading and Paving to repair Primrose Place, a street in the Gracelyn Park subdivision.
Town manager Bryan Chadwick said a 2019 study showed the street, as well as the cul-de-sac at the end of Edgewood Avenue, is in need of repairs.
Councilman Danny Fornes said while he agrees the streets need repairs, he’s concerned about a drainage swale near Primrose Place, toward East Chatham Street, which he said is still ponding water rather than draining properly.
“I assume the homeowners’ association cleans the drainage swales,” he said. “Before we get in there to pave this, we need to investigate that.”
Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis is a resident of the subdivision and informed the council the HOA was granted right of way to use land next to Primrose Place for a drainage swale, He said the HOA is employing a management company to clear the swales to ensure proper drainage.
“We need to make the HOA aware there’s a deadline,” Councilman David Heath said.
In other news at Tuesday’s meeting, the council unanimously added a regular workshop meeting to its schedule. This new workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month, providing there isn’t a conflicting holiday. The first is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 due to the Labor Day holiday.
Mr. Heath proposed adding the regular workshop to the council’s schedule.
“There are items we’ve had on a monthly agenda we haven’t had time to discuss,” he said.
The council agreed a workshop dedicated to discussion and public input was a good idea. Councilman Mark Eadie said he was willing to try the regular workshops, which could be canceled if no issues were in need of discussion.
During council comments at Tuesday’s meeting, Mr. Heath stressed to the residents of Newport the council wants to get their input on long-range planning at the upcoming workshop in September.
“I’d ask the citizens of Newport to give us their input on what they’d like to see happen in Newport in the future, in five, 10, 15 years down the road,” he said. “We need that kind of input to know what citizens want, what they’re looking for and what they need.”
The following also occurred at the meeting:
- During public comment, Garcia Trinidad came before the council to inform them of his intent to pursue a rezoning for his property at 2517 East Forest Drive. Mr. Trinidad gave his proposal through Edgar Sanchez, who acted as an interpreter. Mr. Trinidad intends to build a church on the property for the congregation of Emmanuel Penecostal Holiness Church of Havelock, which doesn’t have a church building. Mayor Dennis Barber advised Mr. Trinidad any rezoning requests need to go through the planning board first.
- The council unanimously approved an amendment for the contract to replace town well No. 6. This amendment allows for a formal bidding process, which is required to fund the project with American Recovery Plan Act federal funding.
- The council unanimously directed town tax administrator Kelley Caldwell to collect the ad valorem property taxes for fiscal 2021-22.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including an updated utilities fee schedule and minutes from the July 22 regular council meeting.
