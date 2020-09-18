Sea turtle season ends in Emerald Isle after last nest inundated

EMERALD ISLE — The 2020 sea turtle nesting-and-hatching season on Emerald Isle’s beach strand ended Tuesday when nest No. 14, the final one left to “boil,” was inundated by a higher than normal tide.
Dale Baquer, head of the Emerald Isle volunteer Sea Turtle Patrol, said Wednesday volunteers excavated the nest Tuesday, as allowed, and found most of eggs were not viable.
“The nests can take some overwash,” she said, “but this one was actually in standing water. We think it might have been overwashed before this, too.”
Still, Ms. Baquer called the season a good one, with 15 nests.
Those 15 nests yielded 1,213 hatched eggs, a success rate of 79%.
Although there have been years when the town saw many more nests – the record is 52 in 2016 and there were 43 in 2019 – Ms. Baquer said this year was at the low end of the nesting cycle, and the last time there was a season at the low end of the cycle, there were only 11 nests.
This year was, she added, a hard year for the volunteers, who walk the beach daily looking for nests and babysit them at night, digging trenches to help the hatchlings make it to the ocean, often as interested beachgoers watch.
“We had COVID-19 to deal with, and that meant more restrictions and extra guidelines,” Ms. Baquer said. “But I can’t say enough about all of our volunteers or thank them enough. It was a very unusual year, and they did a great job.”
As of Wednesday, there had been 11 nests in Atlantic Beach, eight in Indian Beach/Salter Path, 12 in Pine Knoll Shores, 20 in Fort Macon State Park and 16 in Hammocks Beach State Park, just across Bogue Inlet in Onslow County.
Cape Lookout National Seashore, as always, had by the far the most nests in Carteret County, with 239. That was the most of any site in the state; there were 224 in Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Statewide, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, there were 1,382 sea turtle nests in the state this season. The vast majority were loggerheads, at 1,325. There were 45 green turtle nests, eight Kemp’s Ridleys and four unknown.
In 2019, there were a record 2,358 sea turtle nests on North Carolina beaches.
Altogether this year, 111,854 turtle eggs were reported in the state, and 63,528 were counted as hatched.
For more information on sea turtle monitoring in North Carolina, visit seaturtle.org/nestdb/index.shtml?view=1&year=2020.
