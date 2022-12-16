BEAUFORT — There was a flurry of activity Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as members rushed back and forth loading wrapped gifts into vehicles for delivery to children and senior citizens for Christmas.
A similar scene was playing out at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, where volunteers were organizing bicycles, gifts and food boxes in the church’s fellowship hall.
It was all part of Project Christmas Cheer (PCC). The nonprofit PCC organization takes applications from families in need and then places the children’s and seniors’ names on Angel Trees for people to select and purchase Christmas gifts for.
Trees were set up at the Sports Center and One Harbor Church in Morehead City. In addition to hosting an Angel Tree for children, the Sports Center hosted an Angel Tree for senior citizens.
Jeanne Ellegate, co-chairperson of Project Christmas Cheer, said once again county residents, churches and businesses came through to adopt all angels.
“This year’s numbers were significantly higher than last year and yet no angel was left,” she said. “Because of the love and support of this community, the children and senior citizens of Carteret County are going to have a very Merry Christmas.”
This year, PCC provided Christmas gifts for 648 children and 168 seniors. That compares to 557 children and 129 seniors in 2021.
Ellegate thanked the community for its support.
“Words cannot accurately describe how amazing this community is,” she said. “On behalf of Project Christmas Cheer, I would like to thank the volunteers for their commitment and hard work, the churches who take angels, the Sports Center of Morehead City for not only having an Angel Tree, but also taking on the task of a tree for senior citizens, all the adopters and those who donate. We could not do this without all of you.”
Volunteers at St. Paul’s Episcopal and First Methodist, who annually adopt a large number of angels, said they wanted to make sure county residents in need would have Christmas for their families.
“It’s just a great way to help kids and families who aren’t as fortunate as my kids and family,” Lisa Chappell, who helps coordinate PCC at First Methodist said. “I’m just trying to show God’s love to everyone.”
Chappell said the church adopted 50 families, representing 148 children and seniors. All families received a food box, along with gifts for the children. Most families selected by the church picked up their gifts Saturday.
At St. Paul’s Episcopal, members were busy delivering many of the gifts for the 24 families adopted by the church. That represented 65 children and seniors. The church also gave food cards to each family.
Many of those helping Friday have volunteered with PCC for many years and wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s part of our mission to do what we can to make people’s lives better,” St. Paul’s Episcopal Church member David Dubuisson said. “That’s what we try to do. This is one of our opportunities when we can enjoy fellowship and help.”
One father receiving gifts for his son said he was grateful for the assistance.
“I think it’s a blessing for people who need it,” he said.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church PCC Co-Coordinator Tricia Phillips said being involved with Project Christmas Cheer has been a rewarding experience for her for many years.
“It’s just talking to the people and seeing all of the needs that we can help,” Phillips said.
Those wanting to make donations to Project Christmas Cheer for next year can mail monetary donations to Project Christmas Cheer, P.O. Box 1914, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
For more information, contact coordinator@projectchristmascheer.com or call the office at 252-247-7275.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
