Citing pandemic, Beaufort declines to provide electricity for Christmas Eve services in park

BEAUFORT — Ann Street United Methodist Church has changed its Christmas Eve service location after town commissioners opted not to provide electricity for a sound system at Grayden Paul Park, citing concerns over attracting a crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The request came before the Beaufort Board of Commissioners in the form of a special event application, which was required to access electricity at the downtown park, during the municipal panel’s Monday virtual meeting, held via Zoom.
“I have grave concerns about going ahead with this, especially if there’s an alternative site that they have, which is over in their parking lot,” Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed said.
In their application, church officials indicated they would limit the size of the two outdoor gatherings that night to 50 people, and town staff noted First Amendment activities, such as the right to worship, are exempt from Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent executive orders regarding mass gatherings.
The town board, however, questioned who would monitor the church’s self-imposed restrictions.
“I would prefer that we be consistent with what we’ve been doing with other mass gatherings and discourage by not approving,” Commissioner John Hagle said.
The unanimous board decision to deny the special-use permit does not restrict the church from using the park, which is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but means it cannot access the town’s electricity for audio needs. Commissioner Charles McDonald was not present for the meeting.
Reached Tuesday, Ann Street UMC Pastor Taylor Mills said the church had no comment on the proceedings, other than to share that their outdoor service plans now include two gatherings at the church parking lot, rather than Grayden Paul Park.
"We invite the public to our (Thursday, Dec. 24) 3PM children's service and our 5PM family service, both outdoors, on the church's greenspace at the corner of Ann and Craven Streets, next to the church parking lot,” Pastor Mills said in an email. “Bring your own chair and masks are required. There will be carols, candlelight, and Communion along with the story of Christmas.”
The two outdoor services will be followed by an indoor service at 7 p.m., with “masks required, with spatially distanced seating and temperature checks.” That service will continue outside for carols.
Various organizers, in tandem with the town, have canceled several other events since this spring, including a small-scale Beaufort Pirate Invasion which had been set for Nov. 20-22, because of concerns of the virus spreading through the community.
Wednesday afternoon, Carteret County officials reported there are 400 known active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with more than 2,400 confirmed cases since March. According to the county’s data, 385 of those confirmed cases have been in Beaufort’s zip code, 28516. Additionally, four residents of the Beaufort zip code have died as a result of the virus, contributing the county’s current death toll of 24.
In other action at Monday’s meeting, Beaufort commissioners:
· Held a public hearing, but heard no comments, on a request to rezone 1205 Lennoxville Road from B-1 (general business) to TCA (townhomes, condominiums and apartments) district. The board will consider final action on the request at its Monday, Dec. 21 meeting.
· Requested staff provide the board with recommendations on traffic calming measures for the 200 block of Turner Street.
· During his report, Town Manager John Day noted Randolph Johnson Park is complete and lobby renovations at town hall are set to be completed in January.
· Convened a closed session to discuss personnel. Mr. Day said the board took no action following the closed session.
· Approved the consent agenda, which included meeting minutes; a budget amendment to redeem $17,300 in reward money from a purchase card to put toward the town hall lobby renovation; a budget amendment to receive funds in the street rehabilitation and pedestrian improvements capital project fund from the capital reserve fund budget; and a budget amendment for $11,300 in sales tax money to pay Atlantic Coast Marine Group for assistance with a December 2019 fire at the Spouter Inn.
