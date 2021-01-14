BEAUFORT — Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department last week arrested a Newport woman suspected of trafficking opiates in Carteret County.
According to a news release sent by the CCSO Thursday, law enforcement arrested Jessica Lane Edwards, 54, of Newport, after a raid Jan. 7 of a home on Bobby’s Drive in Newport resulted in the seizure of drugs. Officials say a reliable tip provided to law enforcement initiated the investigation.
Undercover investigators allegedly made multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine, which led to a search warrant being issued, the release read. The investigation concluded when detectives, with assistance from the MCPD and Carteret County multi-jurisdictional special response team, served the search warrant and raided Ms. Edwards’ home at 174 Bobby’s Drive last week.
The raid allegedly resulted in the seizure of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 42 dosage units (15 grams) of what is believed to be Oxycodone, 17 dosage units (9 grams) of Hydrocodone, 15 dosage units of Clonazepam, one dosage unit of amphetamine pill, marijuana and nine firearms.
Ms. Edwards faces several drug charges, including trafficking opiates, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possessing a schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule IV controlled substance, possessing marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to sell or store a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Ms. Edwards is being held at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $2.5 million bond.
