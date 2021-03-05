New Cape Carteret Planning Board members take seats

CAPE CARTERET — The almost-all-new Cape Carteret Planning Board took office Monday night, less than one month after the town board of commissioners enacted wholesale changes.
During the meeting, conducted on Zoom, new members Bruce Williamson, Cameron Watts, Neil Fitzpatrick and Sarah Wax unanimously elected the only holdover from the previous board, Susan Hall, to be their chairperson. Ms. Hall has been on the board for only a few months, since commissioners appointed her to fill a vacant seat.
Town Manager Zach Steffey, Mayor Will Baker and Town Attorney Brett DeSelms attended the meeting.
Mayor Baker, in what he said would be the only time he will address the planning board, welcomed the new members and thanked them for being willing to serve.
Monday night was the first time in years the planning board wasn’t chaired by John Ritchie and didn’t include member Paxon Holz. Ms. Holz applied for reappointment early this year, but didn’t get enough votes during balloting by commissioners at their Feb. 8 meeting. Mr. Ritchie did not apply for reappointment, in part because when member Dennis Cox resigned last year for health reasons, commissioners chose not to appoint an existing board alternate to the seat, overturning what the longtime chairperson called years of well-reasoned tradition.
Mr. Ritchie also said last month he had been told if he applied he wouldn’t be reappointed, and added he didn’t think existing members should have been required to “apply.”
Commissioners have said they thought it was time for new blood on the planning board and wanted to give other residents a chance to serve.
Mr. Watts and Ms. Wax were appointed to three-year terms and Mr. Williamson and Mr. Fitzpatrick to two-year terms as a result of an ordinance commissioners passed Feb. 8 to stagger the seats.
Mr. Fitzpatrick is a technology consultant, Mr. Watts is a U.S. Navy civil servant electrical engineer, Ms. Wax is a dietician and Mr. Williamson is a retired attorney.
Other old members who didn’t return were David Figowy and Kevin Daffron, who didn’t reapply. Former alternate Kathleen Kelley applied to a be regular board member. but commissioners didn’t select her.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.