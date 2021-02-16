County reports 43rd COVID-19 death, reporting error

CARTERET COUNTY — An individual in their 80s is the latest Carteret County resident to die of COVID-19, marking the 43rd death reported by county officials since the pandemic first swept North Carolina last March.
In a release Tuesday, the county confirmed the death, noting the resident had pre-existing health conditions.
“On behalf of the Health Department, we extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of this resident,” Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman stated.
In its separate, daily COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon, the Carteret County Health Department said an error led to cleared cases in the county being overreported Monday afternoon.
Tuesday, the department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 4,244. Of those, the county said 4,080 people have recovered, six less than Monday due to the reporting error, and 121 cases are active.
“You will notice that the number of cleared cases is less than yesterday's reported cleared cases,” health department officials wrote in a Facebook post. “There was an error in the spreadsheet and has been corrected. Today's data is correct.”
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remained steady at eight as of Tuesday afternoon.
Ms. Holman encouraged the public to continue safety and prevention measures, including wearing a mask in public, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from those not in your household and washing hands and surfaces frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.