BEAUFORT — Scotland Tucker McNeill and William Christopher Chadwick have been nominated by the Carteret County Public School System for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson recently recognized the students.
Former U.S. President Lyndon Johnson established the U.S. Presidential Scholars in 1964 to honor outstanding high school seniors.
Mr. McNeill is the school system’s general component nominee. He is a senior at West Carteret High School who excels in school and has earned credit for 12 honors courses, five Advanced Placement courses, four high school engineering courses and two college courses, as well as his required coursework.
He is an AP Scholar with Honor and a member of the National Technical Honor Society. Mr. McNeill is involved in the school’s Youth and Government Club and he is involved in many community activities, including serving the community through beach cleanups, food drives and Scout activities. He works at his church with elementary students on remote learning days to provide additional academic support.
Mr. Chadwick is the school system’s career and technical education, or CTE, nominee. He is a senior at East Carteret High School and has taken a variety of CTE courses, including animal science I and II, foods I and II, Project Lead the Way, culinary I, agriscience applications and personal finance. He serves as the FFA chapter president and is a member of the SkillsUSA team.
Mr. Chadwick is also an Eagle Scout, helps with his family’s business and is involved in many community activities. He serves the community through volunteer work with food drives, relief efforts and community projects to help others.
The 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar nominee applications will be reviewed and then the final scholars will be selected by the Commission on President Scholars. All high school seniors graduating between January and June 2021 who are US citizens or legal permanent residents are eligible for nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.