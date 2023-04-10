ATLANTIC BEACH - The autopsy report by the State Medical Examiner’s Office released today showed an Apex man who was murdered last summer in Atlantic Beach was stabbed once in the left chest.
The 65-year-old Randy Miller was stabbed back on August 29, 2022 in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.
According to the autopsy report, a six-inch deep knife wound went through the left side around the sixth rib and into Miller’s heart.
Miller was outside getting his boat ready to go fishing when he attacked. The autopsy says the victim was standing in front of the garage when “a person in a black hoodie came and stabbed him.”
According to the report, Miller was awake and alert when Emergency Medical Services arrived but coded on the way to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A $55,000 reward from Atlantic Beach and the governor’s office remains available. Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523.
