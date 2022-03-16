Commercial golden tilefish fishery closes Wednesday in federal waters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Local commercial longline fishermen must stop harvesting golden tilefish from federal waters for the rest of the year Wednesday.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters off the south Atlantic states, including North Carolina, announced March 11 the commercial longline component for golden tilefish in federal waters of the south Atlantic will close Wednesday. The closure applies to all harvest or possession of golden tilefish with longline fishing gear.
Only golden tilefish longline endorsement holders are allowed to harvest golden tilefish with longline fishing gear. The 2022 commercial catch limit for the golden tilefish longline component is 248,805 pounds gutted weight. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service expects this catch limit will have been reached by Wednesday, and according to the accountability measure, harvest must close to prevent the catch limit from being exceeded.
During and after the closure, golden tilefish harvested with longline fishing gear may not be sold or purchased. The prohibition on sale or purchase during the closure does not apply to fish that were harvested, landed ashore and sold prior to Wednesday and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.
During the longline closure, a vessel with a golden tilefish longline endorsement may not commercially harvest golden tilefish using hook-and-line fishing gear, and is limited to the golden tilefish recreational bag and possession limits when the recreational sector is open, without regard to where the golden tilefish was harvested (i.e. in state or federal waters).
A vessel that does not have a longline endorsement, but has a commercial south Atlantic snapper-grouper unlimited permit, may commercially harvest golden tilefish with hook-and-line fishing gear until the hook-and-line catch limit is reached.
The commercial longline component for golden tilefish in federal waters of the South Atlantic will open on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
