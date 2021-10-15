Driver airlifted after dump truck rollover Friday afternoon on Mill Creek Road

NEWPORT — A dump truck driver was airlifted after his truck rolled over Friday afternoon on Mill Creek Road.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 4:45 p.m. Friday. The N.C. State Highway Patrol, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Mill Creek Fire/EMS personnel arrived on the scene on Mill Creek Road, just east of Black Creek, to find a GMC T7500 dump truck belonging to Adam’s Tree Service overturned in the ditch next to the road.
NCSHP Trooper Ryan Onofrio said the truck was westbound on Mill creek Road when the driver “ran off the road to the right and overturned.”
Trooper Onofrio also confirmed reports the driver had been thrown from the truck when it overturned.
“I think they airlifted him out,” Trooper Onofrio said.
The officials said as of Friday afternoon, the investigation is ongoing.
This is developing report.
