MOREHEAD CITY — Those wanting to ensure cards and packages arrive by Dec. 25 for the holidays are encouraged to ship early and keep in mind that Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year. Many shipping deadlines are a day earlier than last year due to the Sunday holiday.
The U.S. Postal Service has set its recommended 2022 Christmas mailing and shipping deadlines for domestic and military services as follows:
•Dec. 17: retail ground deliveries.
•Dec. 17: First-Class Mail.
•Dec. 19: Priority Mail.
•Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express.
Military deadlines:
The Postal Service recommends that cards and packages be sent to military APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) addresses overseas by the following dates:
Dec. 9: First Class Mail and Priority Mail Service for all APO/FPO/DPO zip codes.
Dec. 16: Priority Mail Express Military Service, with the exception of zip 093, which is not applicable.
Complete details on mailing and shipping services, including international and military, can be found at usps.com.
FedEx shipping deadlines:
Due to Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, customers will have to ship FedEx SameDay delivery on Dec. 23 in order for packages to arrive by Christmas. FedEx Express Saver, 2Day and Overnight service deadlines are all one day earlier this year.
For the cheapest FedEx option, the ground delivery deadline is Dec. 14.
Here are shipping deadlines FedEx recommends in order for packages to arrive by Dec. 25 in the United States:
Dec. 8: Ground economy.
Dec. 14: Ground.
Dec. 20: Express Saver.
Dec. 21: 2Day and 2Day AM (can be sent one day later with optional Saturday delivery for add-on of $16 per package).
Dec. 22: First Overnight and Priority Overnight (can be sent one day later with optional Saturday delivery for add-on of $16 per package).
Dec. 23: SameDay.
For more information, go to FedEx.com.
UPS shipping deadlines:
Similar to FedEx, UPS shipping deadlines are about a day earlier than last year due to Christmas being on Sunday. Customers will need to send their latest packages by Dec. 22 to make sure they arrive by Dec. 25. Here are UPS recommended last minute shipping dates for Christmas 2022:
Ground delivery: UPS recommends going to www.apps.ups.com to calculate shipping time and cost.
Dec. 20: 3-Day Select.
Dec. 21: 2nd Day Air.
Dec. 22: Next Day Air.
Dec. 23: Delivery options may be available for certain shipments to certain destinations on Dec. 24. Check UPS website.
