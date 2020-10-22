County zoning board grants height variance for new communications tower

BEAUFORT — During its first meeting in more than a year, the Carteret County Zoning Board of Adjustment granted a variance to allow a new communications tower to exceed the maximum height allowed by the county’s Tall Structures Ordinance.
The BOA, which considers variance requests and is quasi-judicial in nature, met Oct. 14 in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort. The board meets on an as-needed basis, and last week’s meeting was its first since September 2019. The board attempted to meet in August, but couldn’t conduct business because there were not enough members present for a quorum.
The board considered a request from Vertical Bridge Development LLC, in partnership with Verizon Wireless, for a variance from article 4-6.3 of the Carteret County Tall Structures Ordinance. The company is seeking to install a 310-foot tall communications tower at 1301 Merrimon Road, Beaufort, encroaching 111 feet past the maximum height of 199 feet allowed by the ordinance.
According to information in the meeting agenda packet, there are two existing communications towers within 1 mile of the subject property — a guyed tower 0.94 miles away at 510 Laurel Road and a self-support communications tower 0.6 miles away at 241 Laurel Road. According to Verizon and Vertical Bridge, neither of the two existing towers is a feasible colocation option.
Officials with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point reviewed the tower application and said it would not interfere with operations at the base. The tower will be subject to certain Federal Aviation Administration requirements, including that it be marked and lighted.
During the BOA board meeting Oct. 14, Doug Barker with Vertical Bridge said the company is the tower owner and Verizon will be the first tenant to set up a signal on the tower. He said Vertical Bridge is also actively marketing to other communications companies, such as internet and cell phone service providers, to rent space on the tower and further expand telecommunications access in the area.
“Vertical Bridge and Verizon, they’re seeking approval here, they’ve combined efforts to provide personal communications in this area of Carteret County,” Mr. Barker said. “As we all see, everybody is using wireless for their main form of personal communications. This is going to give them the access that they need, not only for their personal communications, but access to emergency services, first responders.”
Mr. Barker said Vertical Bridge was seeking the variance in order to build its tower to a height that can best disperse a signal. At 300 feet in height, it can send a signal up to about 4 to 6 miles away, depending on conditions.
“The 200-foot height limit, it’s great in areas where there’s a dense population, it just doesn’t provide the coverage to areas where the population is more sparse,” Mr. Barker noted. “It just becomes not cost effective to build that many towers to cover that much ground, so that’s really the need for the height.”
To grant a variance, the zoning board must find the applicant’s request fulfills a number of criteria, including that it won’t pose a health or safety hazard to the nearby area. The board found the request fulfilled all the required criteria and voted unanimously to grant the variance to Vertical Bridge Development.
