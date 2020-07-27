Salvation Army tests new kitchen for hurricane readiness

MOREHEAD CITY — Salvation Army volunteer Joan Casey has prepared and served thousands of meals for 17 years to residents staying in Carteret County emergency shelters during hurricane season.
While she and volunteers formerly cooked food on outdated equipment in a small kitchen attached to the old Salvation Army thrift store and in school cafeterias, she can now prepare food in a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen opened in October in the organization’s new $3.6 million worship and service center.
However, with all the new equipment comes the need for training. That’s exactly what took place Tuesday and Wednesday as Salvation Army staff and volunteers tested the disaster kitchen for hurricane preparedness.
“We needed the practice to make sure we have everything we need and know how to operate all of this equipment,” Ms. Casey said as she looked around at six commercial ovens, two warming stations, a large commercial stove, cold bar and more.
Maj. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said the practice run began Tuesday with volunteers preparing and serving meals to Morehead City Noon Rotary members and Salvation Army staff for a socially distanced lunch. The meal consisted of spaghetti and meatballs, salad and apples.
Following the luncheon, held in the dining area attached to the kitchen, 100 meals were loaded into a mobile canteen and transported to Ekklesia, a retirement community in Morehead City.
On Wednesday, volunteers and staff prepared and transported meals to some of the county’s homeless camps and to residents on James Grady Road in Newport.
Maj. Goldfarb said he plans to assess how things went with volunteers to see where improvements or additional supplies may be needed.
“We will be creating a brief to find out what worked and what would have worked better,” he said.
While Maj. Goldfarb can address technical improvements, he said the one thing he can’t do is create volunteers, of which there is a tremendous need.
“We are in great need of volunteers to come out and help us during hurricane season,” he said Tuesday as he checked out preparations in the kitchen and dining area. “During Hurricane Dorian for example, our volunteers worked 20 hours a day for 72 straight hours. They were tired. We need a rotation of volunteers who can help us.”
Ms. Casey said volunteering to help feed residents during disasters is rewarding.
“Most of the time during a disaster you feel so helpless, but you can do something, especially if you like to cook and serve others,” she said.
As for the kitchen, it’s part of a $3.6 million worship and service center that was built thanks to a Salvation Army capital campaign. The center includes a commercial kitchen and dining area, which could also house emergency service workers if needed. Plus, there are social services and office areas, a thrift store, worship center, classrooms and a food pantry.
Those interested in volunteering can visit salvationarmycarolinas.org/moreheadcity and click on the volunteer section.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
