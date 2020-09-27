OWLS in need of volunteers, donations

NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter is struggling with a decrease in donations and volunteers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We lost many of our volunteers when COVID hit because many of them are older and they are concerned about coming in. We are almost completely volunteer-run,” OWLS Executive Director Brooke Breen said Wednesday.
“Plus, with more people at home, they are able to observe wildlife, which has caused an increase in our admissions, but our donations are down,” she continued. “We’ve been unable to do many of our popular fundraisers and we haven’t been able to do education programs or give tours of our facility, which hurts.”
Ms. Breen said she and her small staff have been working around the clock seven days a week for the last several months caring for the injured and orphaned wildlife brought to the nonprofit shelter.
“We all love our jobs here, but this pandemic has really hurt us. We’re struggling from exhaustion and burnout. We really need to begin building up our volunteer base again and need to generate more donations,” she said.
Volunteers do a variety of duties, including office work, maintenance, yard work, caring for the animals and more.
OWLS Educator and Volunteer Coordinator Breeana Allmon added that many of the volunteer duties can be done outside, which helps with social distancing.
“We need help building and repairing our outdoor enclosures,” Ms. Allmon said. “Quite a lot of the stuff we do is outside, so we have many safe outdoor projects.”
Ms. Breen said many would make great Eagle Scout or scout troop projects and provide volunteer hours for students who must have them.
Those who volunteer at the shelter can wear facemasks, social distance and use hand sanitizer, she added.
COVID-19 hit just when baby animal season was beginning in March, so Ms. Breen said it’s been a long spring and summer. While baby bird season is beginning to wind down, fall is traditionally when the shelter sees an increase in baby squirrels and injured waterfowl.
In addition, the state now allows wildlife shelters to care for rabies vector species, such as raccoons, which has added to the caseload.
As for donations, Ms. Breen said she and her staff have been so busy caring for baby animals they are just now beginning to look at alternative ways to raise funds. She’s postponed many capital projects to keep some paid staff in place.
“During baby season, all of us were sometimes taking home 20 baby animals at night, as well as caring for the animals here at the shelter. Baby animals have to be fed every two to three hours, so we just have not had time to deal with other things,” she said.
Ms. Allmon said they are considering having a socially distanced outdoor open house or fall festival to help raise funds. She added that anyone interested in doing Facebook fundraisers for OWLS would be a big help.
The types of animals the shelter has been treating range from baby raccoons, squirrels and bunnies to injured songbirds and waterfowl.
Those who find baby orphaned animals should place them in a quiet, warm, dry place and transport them to the shelter. If they’re found when the shelter is closed, add supplemental heat, such as a heating pad, to keep them warm until they can be transported.
The shelter is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application on the group’s Facebook page or website, outerbankswildlifeshelter.com.
Those who want to make tax deductible donations can mail checks to OWLS, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570, or donate through PayPal on the website.
Ms. Breen said the shelter needs the following items in addition to monetary donations: fresh fish under 8 inches, such as mullet or menhaden; unscented laundry detergent; bleach; whole corn; crushed corn; Dawn dish soap; paper towels; and toilet paper. Items can be dropped off at the shelter at 100 Wildlife Way.
For more information, call the shelter at 252-240-1200. Ms. Breen also monitors and responds to inquiries on the Facebook page.
