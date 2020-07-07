Residents still have time to respond to 2020 census

CARTERET COUNTY — Those who have not yet responded to the 2020 census still have time to do so before the deadline.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau pushed the self-response deadline from the end of July to Saturday, Oct. 31. Residents who haven’t responded yet can visit 2020census.gov to learn about their options for completing the questionnaire, including online, by phone or by mail.
The U.S. Census Bureau says the questionnaire takes only a few minutes to complete and, by law, is anonymous, with answers kept “strictly confidential.”
The census occurs once every 10 years, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, and counts every person living within the United States and five U.S. territories – Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Data derived from the census are used to appropriate federal funding and determine how many congressional seats each state gets.
In Carteret County, the self-response rate for the 2020 census is lagging behind that of North Carolina as a whole and the nation. According to the census bureau’s website tracking self-response rates, 41.9% of Carteret County residents had responded as of Monday, behind the state’s self-response rate of 58.1% and the nationwide 61.9% rate.
The Census Bureau originally planned to begin following up with non-responding households by mid-May, but that date has been pushed to Tuesday, Aug. 11 for most areas due to the pandemic. Census takers visiting households for in-person interviews will practice public health guidelines when doing so, the Census Bureau said.
The overall census timeline has been delayed about four months due to the pandemic. With the response deadline set for Oct. 31, population counts are expected to be delivered by Friday, April 30, 2021, and redistricting data will be delivered to states by Saturday, July 31, 2021.
For more information, or to respond to the 2020 census, visit the website 2020census.gov.
