Emerald Isle gets CCEC electric vehicle charging site

EMERALD ISLE — Owners of electric vehicles can now charge them in Emerald Isle, thanks to a new EV charging station installed by Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative beside the Lighthouse Inn and Suites on Islander Drive.
In an email Friday, Town Manager Matt Zapp said it’s a ChargePoint Level 2 EV charger.
“CCEC's charger will provide residents and vacationers a place to ‘fill up’ while enjoying the beach or a stroll on the Emerald Path,” Mr. Zapp said. “Using the ChargePoint app, EV drivers pay just $1 per hour to charge. The charging station provides about 20 to 25 miles of battery range for every hour the vehicle is plugged in.”
Electric vehicles are becoming increasing popular, and demand for stations is growing in North Carolina and Emerald Isle, Mr. Zapp added.
“North Carolina's electric cooperatives, including CCEC, are working to create a statewide network of EV charging stations, enabling more consumers in both rural and urban areas to adopt this technology,” he added.
Mr. Zapp said the new charging station is good for Emerald Isle and praised the co-op.
“CCEC,” he said, “hopes to attract more EVs and their benefits, including improved environmental health, economic development and quality of life” in its service area.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.