Carteret County reports additional COVID-19 case

CARTERET COUNTY — County officials reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Wednesday, the smallest daily increase seen in several weeks.
The additional confirmation brings the total to 189 known COVID-19 cases in Carteret County since the first reported case in March. According to the county’s coronavirus dashboard, which is updated by 4 p.m. weekdays via the website carteretcountync.gov, there are 61 active cases in the county as of Wednesday afternoon.
One person is hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for symptoms related to COVID-19, according to the latest update, and five people have died.
An updated county map with cases organized by zip code is also available on the county’s website. The zip code covering Newport, 28570, continues to lead the county in number of cases with 69 confirmed.
With community testing events in partnership with Goshen Medical Center ongoing this week, health officials have taken samples for COVID-19 testing from 3,690 individuals. Of those, 3,313 tests have returned negative, two results were inconclusive and 186 are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.