CAPE CARTERET — The chair of Cape Carteret’s Park Improvements Committee said Thursday that 123 people – about 92 percent of them town residents – have completed surveys asking them that they’d like to see in the town’s four non-waterfront parks.
Town commissioners formed the committee early this year with the idea of developing recommendations for improvements in Community Park behind the town hall, Bahia Lane Park, Quailwood Park and Taylor Notion Road Park.
“This (123) equates to approximately 4.5% of residents … with a month left to go, and five people spoke on Tuesday night” during a committee meeting,” said Commissioner Cameron Watts,” who heads the committee. “My engineer brain would love to have 10% participation, or in our case, about 250 residents, to have a good representative sample,”
But, he added, “In general, these 123 surveys and five public comments are still statistically more feedback than the town would receive at a regular board of commissioner's meeting, so this data will significantly help the town make decisions and I am very appreciative of that.”
All of the parks are less than or about one acre in size.
Community Park has a stage and is where the town holds events, such as the Fall Festival and summer Sounds by the Sea concert series. Bahia Park, in the Star Hill North area, is basically an unimproved vacant lot. Quailwood Park is on Quailwood Court and has a gazebo, a wooden swing and a grill. Taylor Notion Road Park is adjacent to a segment of the Cape Carteret Trai
Watts said he was reluctant to share “trends” from the surveys yet because he doesn’t want to bias future survey responses.
But, he said, “I will say that there is a general consensus amongst residents to preserve the quiet and quaint town that we have become.
“Most residents are fine with parks that appeal to the younger age-groups, but I think apprehension builds as we approach things that could cause more of a nuisance, for example, basketball/tennis courts, and things that would attract larger crowds, like pavilions and BBQ pits,” Watts continued. “This isn't to say that those things don't have a place, but when you look at the four areas we are investigating, the four areas are embedded directly within and adjacent to our residential districts.
Watts said there is a need to have a safe place for kids to play, but there has to be a balance between that and “causing a nuisance for adjacent property owners. I believe with this data, we as a town can achieve that balance.”
As a resident, he said, “I believe the parks are very important. My kids need a reason to put electronics down and just go outside and play. Having a place that my kids can ride their bikes to, and play is a powerful asset as a parent.”
As a commissioner, though, he said his objective “is data-driven decisions to the fullest extent possible. Understanding what our community desires is imperative to our path forward.
“Our recently adopted Land Use Plan showed that people want to be able to do things outside,” Watts added. “Many people I've talked to moved to the area because of the climate and the outdoors. We'll leave the ‘bigger city things’ for the bigger cities, but outdoor activities is Cape Carteret's niche.”
Watts said he believes the committee will be able to submit recommendations to the board of commissioners by the target date, Aug. 22, and hopes the board will be willing to spend money to make improvements in the parks.
“I do not believe it is wise for a governmental body to hold an asset without the intention of doing something with it,” he said. “If the town doesn't want to utilize these four parcels, then the town should return them to the community.
“In our recently adopted budget, we budgeted $15,000 for improvements to our parks, and as a town we have many options and varying ways forward. Cape Carteret is very fortunate to be in this position.”
Watts said the committee and the town staff have been working hard on the project “and are very dedicated to moving this issue forward, and I am very appreciative of all of them.”
The town has posted the survey on its Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085188099497.
The survey includes aerial views of the parks’ locations and asks residents to check off items they would like to see in each one. The survey also asks residents if there are any specific uses they would oppose in specific parks.
The long list of possible improvements runs the gamut of recreational opportunities, from as simple as grills, swings or a basketball court, to as splashy as … a splash pad or community pool, and also asks residents their preferences for when the parks should be open.
The panel is also eying any existing vacant parcels of land town officials should consider acquiring for future parks.
The committee has eight members, including one member of the board of commissioners, two members of the planning board, one representative from the Star Hill North Property Owners’ Association, one other Star Hill North resident, one representative from the Star Hill Property Owners’ Association and two residents of other Cape Carteret neighborhoods.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.