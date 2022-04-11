EMERALD ISLE — The CEO of the American Red Cross for eastern North Carolina, Barry Porter, will visit Emerald Isle Wednesday, April 13 to attend the first board of directors meeting of the newly created charitable nonprofit, Know Before You Go-NC, a beach safety public awareness and education initiative.
The BOD consists of local government officials, including Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker, and several well-known business leaders. Also attending the meeting will be Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland and his town’s Ocean safety coordinator, William Matthias.
The meeting will be at noon on Wednesday at Rucker Johns Restaurant in the Emerald Plaza shopping center in Emerald Isle.
According to a press release from KBYG, Mr. Porter, a supporter of the initiative since its inception in 2019, believes the initiative demonstrates grassroots community support around local government beach and water safety operations helping save lives.
He also believes the initiative has tremendous replication potential throughout North Carolina and perhaps nationwide, according to the founder of KBYG, Danny Shell of Emerald Isle.
Chris Sousa, a local homeowner and BOD member who introduced the initiative to Mr. Porter, said in the release, “The potential lifesaving aspect of this initiative has yet to be fully realized and its ability to be easily replicated with the outreach of the American Red Cross adds value to its merit and utility.”
Although the initiative was born out of a series of tragic drowning deaths along the state’s coastline, including Emerald Isle in 2019, Mr. Shell and his wife and KBYG cofounder Cherie Shell, believe that out of those heartbreaking events hope for positive outcomes is possible.
“We just wanted to support the outstanding beach safety efforts of our town and our ocean rescue professionals since those tragedies.” Mr. Shell said in the release. “We are humbled by the local business and citizen support and couldn’t be more honored by our board of directors.”
Ms. Shell added, “We are so proud of all our local first responders who when combined in ocean rescue operations and response are second to none.”
Since its inception but before it obtained nonprofit status, KBYG has put out for local distribution products, including T-shirts, that try to increase awareness of the danger of the rip currents that are responsible for many ocean drownings, including most of those in Carteret County in recent years.
The goal is to encourage ocean and beachgoers to check town and other resources before entering the water so they will know if rip currents or other hazards are likely.
Emerald Isle in recent years has increased the number and hours of lifeguards on the beach, put up more ocean condition flags on the strand and increased and improved its beach safety vehicles.
The town has enhanced beach safety and ocean rescue efforts in record time, thanks to Town Manager Matt Zapp, Emerald Isle Fire Department Chief Bill Walker and Capt. Matthias, the release states.
“Under the leadership of town officials, dramatic improvements in equipment, training, education and messaging around beach safety have been achieved,” the release states. “Further, as a certified United States Lifesaving Association Department, the EIFD hires only the best. Chief Walker’s team was featured in October 2020 in the USLA’s American Lifeguard Magazine, a highly regarded quarterly publication. With the hiring of Anna Smith, a professional public relations coordinator, the town can now boast a comprehensive social media outreach around beach safety.”
The release quoted KBYG board member Mayor Baker as saying, “This is a great demonstration of community and government working together to promote beach safety messaging and save lives for all our surrounding communities.”
Board member and Emerald Isle Commissioner Jamie Vogel said in the release, “Saving lives through messaging and education is amazing work.”
For more information or to donate, call 443-536-8664 or visit the Know Before You Go-NC Facebook page. The organization is also on Instagram at @KB4UGONC. Send email messages to kb4ugonc@gmail.com. Donations can be made to Venmo @kb4ugonc.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.