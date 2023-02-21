MOREHEAD CITY - The need for additional taxi services in Morehead City was up for discussion as members of the Morehead City Council considered the topic during their February meeting in the town hall.
Applying for a new taxi permit was Alan Johnson of Johnson & Terry Transport, LLC.
Though his business is currently based out of Havelock, Johnson explained he regularly operates in Morehead City, transporting passengers to the coast from local hotels, airports and military bases.
"During the (Big Rock) Blue Marlin festival, we were called out there to transport passengers from Morehead City to Beaufort and back daily," Johnson wrote in his application. "We also have a contract with American Airlines to transport passengers when their flights get bumped."
Johnson requested permits to operate two vehicles, a 12-passenger Chevy Express Van and a 2020 dark gray 7-passenger Dodge Caravan that would be stationed at his drivers' personal residences when not in use.
Rates for the new cab business would range from $5 for a ride in the Morehead City downtown area to $800 for a trip to Charlotte.
Town council questioned this pricing method during their evaluation, saying while it will work for longer-distance shuttle trips, any service within city limits would need to be controlled by an in-dash vehicle mileage meter device.
"The biggest stumbling block is the way he is going to charge for his business," said town attorney Derek Taylor. "We have to put him on equal footing with other businesses who are metered."
As part of the quasi-judicial hearing, council members were also required to consider public comments regarding the need for more taxi businesses in the city.
Long-time owner and operator of Morehead City's Carteret Cab Company and Crystal Coast Cab Company Lenzie Griffin was present during the meeting to give his input on Johnson's potential business.
"I don't know if there's enough demand for another cab company right now," said Griffin. "I don't see it, but I'm biased because we've been going downhill ever since Uber came in. But we're hanging on. The other cab companies that are here now are barely hanging on."
Griffin also noted that while he does not directly oppose Johnson opening his business in Morehead City, he would need to get taxi tags and "go through the same hoops we do," as related to state regulations and the use of meters within town limits.
Members of the council agreed and identified four questions that needed to be addressed before allowing Johnson to officially operate his business in town: an updated fee schedule that would include metered rates in town limits, a full years worth of financial data for his existing business, identify exactly where his cars are going to be stored while in town and the need to install meters in his vehicles.
"We're trying to put him on an equal footing," said Taylor. "He's going to have to get all the things that the town statutes require for the cabs."
Johnson's request will come again before the council for a final decision at their next regular meeting in March.
