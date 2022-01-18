Newport council appoints Jeanne Benedict, wife of late Councilman Bob Benedict, to finish out term

NEWPORT — Jeanne Benedict is carrying on her husband Bob’s legacy, completing his unfinished term as town councilman.
The council met Thursday for its regular meeting in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the meeting, the council appointed Ms. Benedict to the vacant seat on the board, previously held by her late husband. Mr. Benedict died Nov. 5 shortly after being reelected to the council in the 2021 municipal election.
The council elected Ms. Benedict by ballot Thursday, agreeing to a two-vote system 3-1, with Councilman Mark Eadie opposed. After the initial round resulted in three votes for Ms. Benedict and one vote for former Indian Beach Police Chief A.J. Sutzko, the second round of votes resulted in the council unanimously appointing Ms. Benedict, who took her oath of office and then her seat at the council bench.
“I’m honored,” Ms. Benedict said shortly after being appointed. “I’m still in shock I was selected.”
Toward the end of Thursday’s meeting, during council comments, Ms. Benedict said she promises “to do my best to make the best decisions I can for the people and town of Newport.”
During the selection process, Mr. Eadie seemed to take time deliberating over his choice. During council comments, he said he had a tough time choosing from among the four applicants, but realized whoever they chose, “they’d have an extraordinary (council) member.”
“I’m excited for her being a part of the council,” he said. “If there’s somebody who can be a good advocate for everybody in Newport, who’s got her hands on the pulse of the community, she’s one of those people.”
In other news at Thursday’s meeting, the council unanimously adopted a policy allowing any council member to add items to a given meeting’s agenda at least one week in advance of the meeting. At the advice of town attorney Derek Taylor, who was present at Wednesday’s meeting, the amendment is provisional on the condition that nothing in the town charter prevents this action.
The council took this action in response to a discussion Mayor Pro Tem David Health prompted. Mr. Heath said there’s “been some confusion among councilmen on how to add items to the agenda.”
Prior to the council’s action Wednesday’s, items would only be added to a meeting agenda if two councilmen requested it. Councilman Rhonda Shinn said she would prefer being able to place an item on a meeting agenda simply by contacting the town clerk, and Mr. Eadie seemed to agree.
The following also occurred at Thursday’s council meeting:
· Town manager Bryan Chadwick, who joined the meeting via Zoom, reported town staff have sent out requests for quotes to redesign the town website www.newportnc.gov. As of Thursday, staff hadn’t received any quotes yet.
· The council unanimously went into closed session to discuss economic development and to consult with the town attorney. After coming back into open session, the council unanimously awarded The East Group engineering firm a design contract for a water system looping project.
· The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included minutes from the Dec. 6, 9 and 14 council meetings.
· Mr. Chadwick informed the council during his manager’s report the N.C. Railroad informed town staff it will conduct repair work on tracks from Morehead City to Dover, starting Monday, Jan. 24. Town staff is coordinating with the railroad to minimize traffic delays in Newport.
