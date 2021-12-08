Harbor committee to meet
Beaufort’s harbor and waterways master plan advisory committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The meeting is open to the public. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88415330660?pwd=dFM4SXNndDVsUmxwMjNyQ1E0eldNQT09.
Items on the agenda include a review of goals and objectives, establishment of a new subcommittee, subcommittee reports, approval of the 2022 meeting calendar and more.
