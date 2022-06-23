BEAUFORT — County high school students may pay more for breakfast and lunch for the 2022-23 academic year if the County Board of Education approves the increase during a special meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive.
According to Child Nutrition Director Melissa Albright, the increase would only affect high school students for the 2022-23 academic year because kindergarten through eighth-grade students will continue to receive free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision. This will be the final year for eligibility in the program.
Ms. Albright explained the increase was necessary because the child nutrition department was below its three-month operating balance at the end of December 2021. When that happens, child nutrition departments “are required to increase meal prices,” she stated in a document in the board agenda packet. “We have also seen a 30-40% increase in grocery and supply products.”
If approved, the cost of high school breakfast meals will increase from $1.25 to $1.50 and lunch meal prices from $2.75 to $3.
The board will also consider a pay increase for classified school employees for the 2022-23 academic year. Classified staff are employees who are in a position not requiring certification. Classified staff include paraprofessionals, office/clerical personnel, custodians, bus drivers and business managers.
In the agenda packet, school system finance officer Kathy Carswell said in 2022 the N.C. General Assembly approved a $13 minimum wage for all hourly staff for the 2021-22 academic year. The same legislation called for a $15 minimum wage beginning with the 2022-23 fiscal year.
She will present a new salary schedule that reflects the $15 minimum wage for classified employees. The lowest pay grade will begin at $15 per hour. There is a 1% increase within the same pay grade for years of experience. There is a 3% increase from one pay grade to the next pay grade.
The new salary schedule will become effective Friday, July 1.
In other action, the board will:
Consider approval of access controls on all school exterior doors. This would be paid through school bond proceeds.
Consider a two-year extension of Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson’s contract, with no other changes to it. His current contract began July 1, 2020 and ends June 30, 2024. His current annual salary is $175,000, plus benefits. The extension is being considered due to the superintendent’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consider approval of a 2021-22 final budget resolution.
Consider adoption of a continuing budget resolution for 2022-23. This interim budget enables the school system to continue to pay its bills until the N.C. General Assembly approves a 2022-23 state budget. The school system’s budget includes state, county and federal funds.
Consider approval to replace the main electrical breaker at Morehead City Primary School. The new breaker will need to be retrofitted to fit the switch gear by the manufacturer, Schneider Electric. Replacement of the breaker is needed due to continuous tripping. A price quote from Longley Supply Co. contained in the agenda packet estimates the cost at $55,443.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
