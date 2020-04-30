ATLANTIC BEACH — Leisure travelers will be able to visit Atlantic Beach again starting Thursday, after being prohibited for more than a month due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The town council met Monday via Zoom for its regular meeting. During the meeting, the council discussed a schedule to gradually reopen the town to leisure visitors.
Due to the outbreak, town officials declared a state of emergency March 19, followed by an order requiring any property owners coming into town from outside the county to self-quarantine for 14 days at their residence. Town officials also put a prohibition on leisure visits to the town from out-of-county visitors, including a prohibition on vacation rentals and leisure hotel and motel rentals.
At Monday’s meeting, the council discussed a schedule to gradually relax the town’s restrictions, and Tuesday, an update to the town’s state of emergency order was issued.
“I think this is the approach most other towns will take,” Mayor Trace Cooper said. “I don’t see any reason to extend it (the prohibition) past (Friday) May 8.”
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order scheduled to expire May 8. According to the town’s state of emergency update, the prohibition on leisure travel and self-quarantine requirement will expire Thursday, and the short-term rental prohibition will expire May 8.
Rentals previously booked between Thursday and May 8 will be allowed. Town lifeguard services will begin Friday, May 15.
Per Mayor Cooper’s suggestion, the Atlantic Beach Community Park, along with its splash pad and miniature golf course won’t open until Friday, May 22.
Councilman Harry Archer commended the mayor for this suggestion.
“I definitely agree the park should be put on a later (reopening) schedule,” he said. “That will eliminate the pressure of having busloads of children show up.”
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the council adopted a resolution of sympathy for the family of former Councilman Joe Tarascio. Mayor Cooper said Mr. Tarascio died March 8.
“Joe Tarascio served this community in many capacities from 1986 to 2007,” the mayor said. “His passing leaves us with a deep feeling of sorrow for the loss of such a citizen.”
The council also unanimously approved, with five separate actions, five amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance. The council also unanimously approved five resolutions of plan consistency, one for each amendment.
The UDO amendments made the following changes:
- Changed a grade determination figure in the UDO to reflect how building height is determined by measuring from the lowest point on a given lot.
- Added a one-year cumulative provision for substantial damage and substantial improvement designations to the flood plain development ordinance.
- Added a one-year cumulative provision for substantial damage and substantial improvement designations to the design standards applicability.
- Allow landscape architects to serve as designers for stormwater management plans.
- Allow landscape architects to serve as designers for land disturbance plans.
The council also unanimously granted final approval for a minor amendment to the Windfare housing project’s major site plan. The amendment to the 18-unit, 9-duplex project makes several small modifications, including a change from condominium-style ownership to townhouse ownership, an increase for the size of the proposed playground and a new bulkhead to straighten the shoreline of the project.
“We’ve got the same number of buildings and the same (impervious surface) coverage,” Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said.
