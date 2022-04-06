PELETIER — A Peletier woman whose daughter was severely injured by a motorist while riding her bike on Peletier Loop Road in 2009 is waging an all-out campaign to get the speed limit on the road changed from 45 to 35 mph.
Donna Bierly, who lives at 424 Peletier Loop Rd., presented a petition and spoke during the town board of commissioners’ meeting Monday night in the town hall.
She plans to send the petition to the N.C. Department of Transportation and has already talked to officials in the agency.
In an interview Wednesday, she said that every time she sees someone riding a bike on that road, she thinks of her daughter, who was 11 years old at the time of the accident and suffered significant brain trauma as well as serious injuries to her hips and knees from being hit from behind by the automobile.
Cheyanne was thrown onto the windshield of the car and then across the road. The bike, which Ms. Bierly still has, was mangled and lodged under the vehicle. “She was wearing a helmet, and that’s what saved her life,” she said, and added that her daughter has taught bike safety classes as a result.
“This has been a longtime coming,” Ms. Bierly said of her petition and presentation to the town board. “But I just can’t stand the thought of another child being hurt.”
The issues, she said, are that almost everyone speeds over 45 mph on the 1.5-mile-long road, which connects to Highway 58 twice, and that Peletier has changed a lot, with many more children and much more traffic now than in the 17 years she’s lived there.
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter was at the meeting and supported Ms. Bierly and her petition.
“She’s 100 percent correct,” he said. “I’ve almost been hit head-on … several times on that road,” he said, and added that he’d support the petition with an official department letter to NCDOT.
In addition, Peletier’s part-time code enforcement officer, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kris Jensen, supported and signed the petition.
He said he and others in the sheriff’s office have pulled many motorists for speeding on Peletier Loop Road, but it’s still “horrendous.”
During the meeting Monday, Ms. Bierly got all of the town commissioners to sign the petition.
In the interview Wednesday, she said Mayor Dale Sowers said he would send a support letter to NCDOT. Ms. Bierly also plans to take her pitch to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners in hopes of getting support.
Currently, she added, her daughter is doing well, although she still has pain, but is strong and is in graduate school in college.
Ms. Bierly said she took the mangled bike along when she walked the street getting signatures on the petition.
No one refused to sign it, she said.
As for those who might say reducing the speed limit on Peletier Loop Road would delay their travels, she said it’s minimal.
She drove the length of the road at 45 mph, then again at 35 mph, making sure both times no one was in front of her, and at 35 mph it took her 29 seconds longer.
She’s concerned that many motorists don’t appear to care much about the safety of bicyclists or pedestrians and said she’s almost been hit just getting her mail out of the mailbox at the side of the road.
“I also plan to fight for sidewalks,” she said in the interview.
