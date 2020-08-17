Indian Beach purchases new fire truck

INDIAN BEACH — Town commissioners Wednesday night agreed to pay $1.15 million for a new 2019 firetruck, and it should be in service by early September.
Action came during the Indian Beach Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58.
Town Manager Tim White said he and Fire Chief Josh Haraway had for some time been looking at trying to replace the town’s 2008 ladder truck and initially considered a new one, which would cost $1.5 million.
“I didn’t know how we could afford that without raising taxes,” he said. “It was going to be about $140,000 a year in debt service. Then we found this opportunity to get a $1.15 million ‘demo.’ They (Ferrara Group of Louisiana) offered to give us $250,000 for our old truck.”
The company also arranged financing at 3.04% interest through KS State Bank of Kansas, so the result is an annual debt service payment of about $75,000.
“The chief and I put the truck through its paces,” Mr. White added, and both were satisfied. The steel ladder has a platform, which adds safety for firefighters, and the warranties are good as long as the town performs required maintenance. Staff will get training from Ferrara Group.
The deal makes sense, Mr. White said, when you consider the town has paid out $20,000 in the past two years to keep the old 2012 truck in adequate operating condition. The lifetime of that truck is about 15 years, he said, so it’s nearing is projected end.
The only problem is the new truck is too big for the bay at the town fire station, but Ferrara agreed to do the bay modification and to fix a sinkhole in the front of the bay.
Chief Haraway said Ferrara is a well-known company that has sold trucks to departments in salt-air atmospheres, such as San Diego, Calif., and to other cities, such as Detroit, Mich., that use a lot of salt on roads during snowy winters.
The motions to approve the purchase and the finance agreement passed unanimously. The board also voted unanimously to declare the old truck surplus.
Also during the meeting, Police Chief William Pollock said he has been pleased by the results of a recent crackdown on speeding on Highway 58 through town.
The town recently put orange flags on speed limit signs to warn motorists when the speed limit changes from 45 to 35 mph and has increased enforcement efforts. The flag idea came from Public Services Director Scottie Golden, who had noticed an increase in speeding through town in the past six weeks.
“We made 26 traffic stops for speeding in July,” Chief Pollock told commissioners. “We know it’s an issue and we are addressing it.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
