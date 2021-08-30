Officials say plans underway for 2021 Veterans Day Parade in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — After a year without an outdoor Veterans Day Parade, American Legion Post 46 of Morehead City and the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast announced Thursday they plan to hold an in-person parade in November.
Last year the groups put together a virtual presentation in place of an actual parade due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said they would continue to monitor the situation in the event the parade has to be scaled back.
The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in downtown Morehead City, and parade organizers say they are seeking volunteers and participants.
“We are still short staffed for volunteers,” parade organizer John Sotirkys II, veteran career employment services consultant with N.C. Works, said Friday. “I am hoping that by reaching out to the community we can get some volunteers to help with some of our committees.”
The veterans’ group meets twice a month at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church in Morehead City. The next meeting is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
With all of the planning, Mr. Sotirkys, also an officer with American Legion Post 46, said organizers realize the event may have to be altered.
The American Legion Post website states, “Due to the uncertainty of federal, state and local restrictions, we are planning to go forward with the planning of the 2021 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade with options that might need to be implemented.
“If all restrictions are lifted, we will be ready to honor our nation’s Veterans with as big a parade as possible. If restrictions are still in place but allow for outdoor functions of this size, we will be ready. If restrictions are in place that prevent such large events, we will be able to down-size to whatever level authorized and provide some sort of recognition for Veterans on this important day,” the website continues.
Mr. Sotirkys said parade organizers are inviting veterans to participate. The parade will start at 17th St. and proceed down Arendell Street in the east-bound lane to 5th Street. The reviewing stand will be located between 10th Street and 11th Street at the train depot.
Veterans wishing to be a part of the event and wanting to join with veterans of a particular era don’t need to complete an entry form. They just need to show up at 10 a.m. the day of the parade at one of the following locations. Golf carts and other vehicles will be available for those who wish to ride:
· World War II and Korean veterans: assemble at Arendell and 14th streets.
· Vietnam to current Global War on Terror veterans: assemble in the parking lot at Arendell and 17th streets.
All entrants are expected to decorate their vehicles/floats appropriately. Political groups and candidates may participate, however, they can’t advertise for any political candidate. The name and office on the vehicle is permitted on vehicle of an officeholder.
The grand marshal for the parade has not yet been announced.
With more than 8,000 veterans currently living in Carteret County, the parade was established to allow veterans, veterans service organizations, individuals and other groups to honor the nation’s veterans.
The parade has grown over the years from a handful of participants to more than 2,000 and is the largest Veterans Day parade in North Carolina.
The deadline to register for the parade is midnight Friday, Oct. 29. Parade line up positions will be posted by noon Monday, Nov. 1 at the website americanlegionmhc.org/veterans-day-parade/.
If you do not have access to the internet, you may call 252-499-0146 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to request your parade position number.
Participating organizations and groups are encouraged to donate $25 to help offset the cost incurred in organizing the parade. All donations can be made through American Legion Post 46 and are tax exempt.
