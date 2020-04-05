Kitchen tables and living rooms across the county have turned into virtual classrooms as public school students and teachers adjust to working online from home.
It’s part of the new normal for public school staff and students since Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order in March that keeps schools closed until Friday, May 15 because of the coronavirus.
For Carteret County, last week was the start of online classes. The week before was a practice run.
The school closures are especially tough on high school seniors who said they are still hoping to recoup some of the traditions of their final year of high school.
“I’m trying to stay positive and hope we’ll still get to have an in-person graduation and a prom,” Croatan High School Senior Class President Ally Roth of Emerald Isle said Thursday. “Our student government created an online Spirit Week so we can post photos online to see each other.”
CHS math and AP statistics teacher Mikaela Edge, who is also Student Government Association adviser, is coordinating the Spirit Week online site. She said it’s important for students to stay connected during the pandemic. It’s also important for teachers to stay in touch with their students.
“I already used a lot of technology in my classroom so that has helped me and my students to transition. Most of my students have logged in and are getting the work done. My biggest thing is not knowing what my students are grasping. I’m making videos to help them understand how to work out problems, but it has been a challenge. I have office hours so students can contact me, and I do video chats and talk to students that need that extra support,” she said.
CHS Principal Kay Zimarino said she’s been amazed at how quickly teachers, staff and students have transitioned into virtual learning. She added, however, there will be kinks to work out.
“The No. 1 priority right now is making sure every home has equitable access online and that students have access to materials and their needs are met,” Ms. Zimarino said.
As far as grades, she said administrators and educators are working through the directives coming from the State Board of Education and Gov. Cooper’s office.
On March 27, the state board approved measures to support schools coping with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board approved a grading policy to enable high school seniors to graduate on time. School officials also approved guidance for districts and schools to encourage remote teaching and learning while recognizing the challenges many students and families face without digital access.
In response to Gov. Cooper’s executive action the last week of March to provide $50 million in COVID-19-related support to districts and schools, the board approved a formula for allocating those funds based on a combination of student enrollment and poverty levels, according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
The board also approved an emergency paid-leave policy for public school employees for the month of April that addresses COVID-19-related issues.
Under the policy adjustments for this year’s seniors, local schools and districts cannot require students to earn more than the state’s minimum of 22 credits in order to graduate. Many school districts, including Carteret, have set graduation requirements that exceed the state minimum.
According to the press release, seniors will receive grades for fall courses, and fall grades will count in students’ grade point averages. For spring courses, students will receive a designation of pass or withdraw, if they were failing, as of their performance on March 13, the last day students were in school. For students who had a failing grade, districts and schools are being directed to provide remote learning opportunities to help them pass.
DPI has outlined several ways for students to meet graduation requirements, including remote learning from the student’s district or school or through the NC Virtual Public School, from a credit recovery program, or by passing a locally developed assessment based on material covered through March 13.
The board’s guidance on remote learning stresses student engagement over evaluation and allows schools to evaluate student performance in grades kindergarten through five or assign grades for students in grades six through 11 only if a class or course meets a number of conditions. Those conditions include equitable access, consistent communication between the teacher and students and evidence of student learning.
The impacts of virtual learning and school closures are being felt at all grade levels, with families adjusting to homeschooling.
Newport Middle School eighth-grader Kylee Thomas, 13, said, “It’s a lot of responsibility, but I kind of like it,” she said. “With math, I understand it better. The teacher posts a video on how to do a problem, and I seem to understand things better with a video. I do my work, take a picture of it and turn it in.”
Broad Creek Middle School seventh-grader Matej Roth, 13, on the other hand, said he misses being at school.
“I can’t see most of my friends, and I’m running out of things to do,” he said. “It’s not that the work is harder, but I like being face to face with my teachers, so it’s been a little harder learning from home.”
While parents of middle and high school students said their main challenge is making sure their students get their work done, single mother Brandie Hedrick of Newport, who has two elementary school-aged children and one in pre-kindergarten, said she’s having to balance helping her children with schoolwork and her job. Fortunately, she is able to work from home.
“The first few days was really stressful, but now that we’re getting the hang of it, we’re kind of enjoying it,” Ms. Hedrick said. “They’re doing a lot of work, even if they’re not at school. The teachers at Newport Elementary School have been amazing, and the bus comes by every day and drops off their school lunches, which has been a blessing.”
Many teachers, like Morehead City Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Lori Johnson, are not only educators, but parents themselves. Ms. Johnson has a daughter, Kira Silvia, who is a freshman at the University of North Carolina at Asheville.
Ms. Johnson had to quickly transition to virtual teaching from home and help her daughter move out of her dorm and back home, where Ms. Silvia is also taking online virtual college classes.
Ms. Johnson has her classroom set up in her living room, where she chats with students several times a day through Google Meets.
“We get on and everybody can see everybody’s face. I do question-and-answer sessions with students and parents, because the parents have to be taught as well,” she said.
Ms. Johnson said she creates instructional videos to post with her lessons. She has office hours during which students or parents can contact her if they have questions. She also does group chats, and “students can email me anytime if they have questions.”
She said if she sees a student is having particular problems, she can do a one-on-one video chat to help the student work it.
As for her daughter, Ms. Silvia said she’s also adjusting to taking online classes.
“None of my classes were online, so it’s been quite an adjustment,” said Ms. Silvia who has a double major in mass communication and new media. “I’m especially concerned about statistics. It’s a lot more difficult and is much more time-consuming than sitting in class.”
As well as missing out on being on campus, Ms. Sylvia said she lost her job in Asheville when the college closed down.
While it’s been difficult on many levels, BCMS Principal Sarah Weinhold encouraged students, parents and educators to persevere.
“It’s kind of like what happened in (Hurricane) Florence. We still make connections, and we’re still doing all those things we’ve done. We’re just doing it in a different way,” she said.
Harkers Island Elementary School Principal Al Robertson agreed.
“During the normal school year when students are in our building, we pride ourselves on taking care of them socially and emotionally and loving them unconditionally,” he said. “We have made it a priority for that to continue virtually.”
