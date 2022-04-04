church news

Smyrna PHC
The women’s ministry of Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church is selling chocolate eggs for Easter. Chocolate eggs come in two sizes, one large egg or a multi-pack of four smaller eggs. One flavor or variety packs are available. The flavors include coconut, peanut butter, caramel or caramel with pecans.
The large eggs are $6 and the multi-pack is $7. To preorder, call 252-723-5470 by Sunday, April 10.
Godspell production
The Elysian Players will present multiple performances of the musical Godspell Friday through Sunday, April 10, at South Banks Community Church in Morehead City. Performances will be: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 9; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10.
For ticket information, go to elysianplayers.org.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will host a “Celebration of our Military” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be door prizes, barbecue cooked on site and axe throwing.
The guest speaker will be Major Jeff Struecker, a Black Hawk Down veteran. The event is open to the public, and will be free for all. Call 252-725-1454 for registration and information.
The church is presenting Journey to the Cross April 4 through Easter Sunday, April 17. Walk through eight stations of the cross on this self-guided tour. This will be a time to meditate, pray and experience the things Jesus did on the final week prior to his crucifixion. Times for the walk-throughs will be: Monday through Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The Parkview Praise Team will present a “Night of Worship” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15. The service will be a time of music and a message to remember the death, burial and resurrection of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
The church will sponsor an Easter egg hunt 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16. There will be food, fun and bouncy houses.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold an Easter egg hunt with a cookout and concert at Camp Albemarle at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The church will offer a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14. The church will hold a Service of Tenebrae at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, in the sanctuary. The church will also offer a floral cross in the courtyard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Services on Easter Sunday, April 17, will include a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in the courtyard, worship services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a contemporary worship service at 9:45 a.m. in The Rise Fellowship Hall.
First Baptist, Morehead City
First Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold special services for the Easter season. The church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 4 p.m. April 10 with a musical, “It is Finished.” A multi-generational choir will perform.
The church will observe Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, through scripture, song, meditation and the Lord’s supper.
FBC will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Jaycee Park on the Morehead City Waterfront in front of the Bask Hotel. If it rains, the service will be at the church. Those attending are asked to dress for the weather and bring beach chairs if needed.
The church will offer a traditional Easter worship service at 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center. For those unable to attend in person, the church will livestream the service at facebook.com/fbcmhc or via YouTube. For more information, go to fbcmhc.org or call the church office at 252-726-4142.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will offer special services for the Easter season. The church will hold a Good Friday service with silent prayer and community 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Easter services on Sunday, April 17, will include a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on the church grounds. A breakfast, in the courtyard fellowship hall, will follow the service. The regular worship service will begin at 10 a.m.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will host a community Easter egg hunt and free hot dog lunch beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Newport Community Park. Children up to 12 years old are welcome.
The church will host an Easter sunrise service and breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at the church. The traditional worship service will begin at 11 a.m.
Live Oak Grove Christian Church
Live Oak Grove Christian Church in Beaufort will present an Easter sunrise service, “He is Alive!”, at 6:25 a.m. Sunday, April 17.
Davis FWB
The congregation of Davis Free Will Baptist Church will host a dedication and celebration for their newly renovated facilities at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 24. There will be a celebration feast following the service in the fellowship hall.
This will be a time to thank all those who assisted with raising and renovating the church following Hurricane Florence. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Reuben Cason, former church pastor and NC Free Will Baptist promotional director.
Jehovah’s Witnesses
Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed in-person meetings at its two county locations in Morehead City and Beaufort on April 3. Members had been meeting by videoconference throughout the pandemic.
