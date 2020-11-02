Public can weigh in on Croatan projects

OCEAN — In the coming months there will be opportunities to share feedback on proposed projects at Croatan National Forest to repair damage caused during Hurricane Florence and increase resiliency to future storms.
The public can join the mailing list to be notified about opportunities to comment on the environmental analysis developed for each project, receive updates on hurricane recovery efforts and the status of recreation areas currently closed due to public safety hazards, the National Forests in North Carolina announced Wednesday.
To join the mailing list, email sm.fs.R8nccrocom@usda.gov with “Hurricane Florence Recovery Projects” in the subject line; mail to Croatan Ranger District, Attention: Hurricane Florence Recovery Projects, 141 E. Fisher Ave. New Bern, NC 28560; or by facsimile to 252-637-9113 by Friday, Nov. 27.
Up to 36 inches of rain was dumped on North and South Carolina when Hurricane Florence made landfall in September 2018. The combination of strong winds and flooding resulted in major damage throughout the forest, including natural resources, recreation sites, heritage sites, facilities, roads, bridges and trails.
Many of the recreation facilities and roads on the Croatan were closed due to public safety hazards. Extensive work is needed before they can be reopened for the public, according to officials.
The following are the proposed projects that include, but are not limited to:
- Trail reconstruction and realignment.
- Recreation site cleanup and reconstruction.
- Bank stabilization.
- Hazardous fuels reduction.
- Wildlife habitat restoration.
- Road maintenance.
- Bridge reconstruction.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays. Individuals interested in the projects will be added to the mailing lists for each one.
For more information, contact the Croatan National Forest at 252-638-5628.
