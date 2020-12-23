SILVER SPRING, Md. — Local charter and headboat crews may no harvest bluefin tuna from the general category fishery until Friday, Jan. 1.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced the general category bluefin tuna fishery closed Dec. 14. The fishery will reopen Jan. 1, with the default daily retention limit of one fish per trip or vessel.
The NPS said the fishery closed because based on the best available landings information, the 28.9 metric ton quota for the December time period has been reached and exceeded.
Fishermen aboard vessels with an Atlantic tunas general or Atlantic highly migratory species charter/headboat permit may not retain, possess or land large, medium or giant Atlantic bluefin tuna through Thursday, Dec. 31. This action applies to all vessels permitted in the Atlantic tunas general category and Atlantic HMS charter/headboat category with a commercial sale endorsement when fishing commercially for bluefin tuna.
