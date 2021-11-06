CARTERET COUNTY — The board of advisers of the Carteret Community Foundation recently announced $56,572 in local grant awards from its community grant making fund, Pearl’s Pantry Fund, J.O. & Ruth Barbour Elementary Fund and the J.O. & Ruth Barbour Wildlife Habitat Conservation Fund.
Debbi Harvell, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Carteret Community Foundation.
“We’re proud to make grants to create real change in our community,” she said. “These organizations are meeting critical local needs that we are proud to support, today and every day. We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
The board granted:
- $570 to Broad Street Clinic Foundation for its prescription medication assistance project.
- $570 to Hope Mission of Carteret County for its medicine to those in need project.
- $5000 to BackPack Friends for general operating support.
- $1,500 to Broad Street Clinic Foundation for the dental bus program.
- $5,000 to Carteret Community Theatre for its first act youth theatre technical skills training program.
- $5,000 to Carteret County Domestic Violence Program for case management and advocacy program support.
- $5,000 to Carteret County Public School Foundation for tutoring.
- $4,320 to Crystal Coast Autism Center for social skills and resources program support.
- $3,142 to Hope Mission of Carteret County for soup kitchen cold food storage.
- $3,000 to Hope Recovery Homes for Women’s Recovery Home appliances.
- $2,500 to Made4Me for Making Abilities Possible program.
- $2,000 to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina for improving health outcomes for Carteret’s critically ill children.
- $5,000 to N.C. Coastal Federation for its nature trail parking lot and trailhead project.
- $2,500 to N.C. Symphony for Music Education Concert Carteret.
- $2,500 to Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina for general operating support for area families.
- $3,925 to Surface Interval Diving Co. (SIDCO) for the Quinnebaug shipwreck project.
- $5,000 to Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers for residential substance abuse recovery services for Carteret County individuals.
