MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College (CCC) Public Information Officer Logan Okun said that a number of emergency services personnel responded Thursday afternoon to CCC after campus security was alerted that “three students were potentially in distress.” She did not specify what the distress was at the time of this posting.
Okun said security requested emergency services as an extra precaution, and the students were transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for further medical evaluation.
“Carteret Community College takes the wellness and safety of our students very seriously,” she stated. “At this time, we have no additional information to report.”
She did not say whether anyone was in danger during the incident.
