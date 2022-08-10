MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City commissioners finalized their proposal Tuesday evening to keep the Marlins in Big Rock Stadium.
During a general meeting at town hall, commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the agreement, which would see the team continue at O'Neal Field as members of the Coastal Plain League until Aug. 31, 2026.
Councilman David Horton cast the dissenting vote, citing issues with the short period of time he was given to review the proposal. Horton also disagreed with giving the usage of an on-site storage shed to Riverfront Sports and Entertainment, the business that operates the Marlins, as well as changes to the amount of liability insurance provided by the town for accidents at the ballpark.
If the proposal is accepted by Riverfront Sports and Entertainment, the Marlins will also have exclusive privileges on the property at 1208 Mizell Road for locker rooms, team office, press box and restroom areas.
In addition to league games, the proposal states the stadium could be used for secondary events, such as youth camps, American Legion games and other baseball related activities.
The Marlins would pay to the town a yearly $25,000 fee, plus an annualized assessment of percent change to the Consumer Price Index each year for use of the stadium and adjoining office as part of the drafted agreement.
The cost of utilities will be billed separately by the Town Finance Department.
Guests to the stadium may bring golf carts on the track around the outfield, though no vehicles will be allowed on the playing surface.
All concession and merchandise revenue would go to the Marlins, according to the proposal. Vendors may sublicense locations at the ballfield as long as they are approved by the city director of the Department of Parks and Recreation and are properly insured and licensed.
Concerning a previously contentious issue, the sale of malt beverages, unfortified wine and cider would be allowed during games and special events.
The Coastal Plain League is a summer collegiate, wood-bat league currently in its 26th season and features 15 franchises playing in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
