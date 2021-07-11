County planning commission meets Monday
The Carteret County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom in the county administration complex in Beaufort, 302 Court House Square.
On the meeting agenda is a rezoning request for a 1.13-acre property made from parts of five existing parcels at 105, 109, 113, 117 and 1211 Gales Shore Circle, Newport, from R-15 (single-family residential) to B-1 (general business district).
There is also a rezoning request for a 67.68-acre property off Highway 58 near Peletier to take the property from RA (rural agriculture) to B-3 (planned business) and B-1 districts.
Cape Carteret board to meet Monday
Cape Carteret commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street and via GoToMeeting.
There will be a webcam set up in town hall for those who want to make public comments that will also be seen and heard on GoToMeeting.
Anyone interested in signing up to provide public comment or to speak at the public hearing during the meeting please call 252-393-8483 by noon Monday or email town clerk Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org
All persons entering Town Hall are required to wear a mask, and the town requests electronic participation if possible.
Access the meeting by visiting: https://www.gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
To participate by phone, call 646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 followed by the # sign Then press the # sign when prompted for the audio pin.
Items on the agenda include comments from planning board chairperson Susan Hall, a public hearing on a proposal to allow storage facilities and storage lots as a permitted use in the B-20 commercial zoning district, discussion of kayak storage racks in t own parks and selection of dates for yard waste pickups in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Beaufort commission meets Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will gather virtually for its monthly meeting Monday.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and a link to the Zoom will be available at beaufortnc.org/boardofcommissioners/page/board-commissioners-regular-meeting-25.
This meeting is open to the public.
Morehead City Council to hold monthly meeting Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building, 202 S. 8th St.
The meeting will also be broadcast online live via Zoom. To sign up to attend the livestream, contact city clerk Cathy Campbell at 252-726-6848, ext. 139, or email cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org by 3 p.m. Tuesday. A meeting agenda will be made available online at moreheadcitync.org prior to the meeting.
