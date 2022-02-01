Fire Monday night in Hadnot Creek subdivision destroys sheds, boat, mowers

PELETIER — A Monday night fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to sheds and belongings at 422 Woodland Drive in the Hadnot Creek subdivision.
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Chief Kevin Hunter said the call came in at 9:15 p.m.
“Upon arrival crews found four sheds fully involved with fire and a 25-by-25-foot two-car garage with heavy fire,” he said in an email later that night. “The involved buildings were divided by two side-by-side properties at a fence line.”
Chief Hunter said two fire engines from the department quickly went to work attacking the fire, with tankers supplying water.
“The fire was brought under control in under 30 minutes with no damage to either residence,” he said. “All buildings involved were a total loss along with a boat and lawn mowers and other personal property.
“Losses are estimated to be at approximately $50,000,” the chief added. “Eighteen firefighters from Western Carteret, assisted by Emerald Isle, Broad Creek and Swansboro fire departments fought the fire. There were no injuries.”
The cause is yet to be determined and is being investigated by the Carteret County Fire Marshal's office.
Carteret County tax records list the owner of 422 Woodland Drive as Carolyn Randall and others.
