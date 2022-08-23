MOREHEAD CITY — Decked out in “Light the Way” T-shirts, about 1,100 Carteret County public school employees gathered Tuesday at Glad Tidings Church to get inspired for the return of students on Aug. 29.
There were plenty of cheers, hugs and speeches geared to get educators excited about the 2022-23 academic year.
“I’m now very ready for the new school year to start,” Morehead City Primary School second-grade teacher Carolyn Brown said following the convocation.
While Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson shared encouraging words to remind employees that what they do makes a profound difference, his message was driven home by guest speaker Steve Pemberton, best-selling author of books such as The Lighthouse Effect and Chance in the World, which was also made into a movie based on his life.
Pemberton shared his experiences of being raised as a foster child, spending 11 years in a home where he was physically and emotionally abused. However, through the intervention of individuals, including educators who took an interest in him as a child and teenager, Pemberton went on to earn degrees from Boston College, where he now serves on the board of trustees.
Pemberton referred to those who helped him as lighthouses who led him to the right path, just like the shining beacon of a lighthouse.
“There are all types of lighthouses,” he said. “I know the effect and impact you have every single day on children.”
The now successful businessman and author said as a child he found his escape in reading books, despite the fact his foster family discouraged him from reading.
“When I was a child I was moved from foster home to foster home,” he said. “I never found peace in those foster homes. I didn’t feel that I would have a chance in the world, and later found out those around me felt that way, too.”
To escape the world of pain he was experiencing, Pemberton said he used to sneak away and read books, with a special interest in mysteries. He said his first human lighthouse was a neighbor who noticed him reading. She began bringing him boxes of books.
His second lighthouse was the director of the Upward Bound program, which assists struggling youth to attend college. His third lighthouse was an Upward Bound counselor, who ended up taking him into his home during high school.
Following his speech, Dr. Jackson likened school employees to lighthouses, too.
“The story of the lighthouse is our opportunity to light the way and change the trajectory of a child,” Dr. Jackson told his employees. “We can shine the light together and light the way. I know that you withstood the storms during the pandemic. Thank you for all that you’ve done and all that you are going to do.”
Following the convocation, educators said they were touched by Pemberton’s story.
Down East Middle School interventionist Natasha Oden, who helps students work through major life issues, said, “I work with children like he was referring to and I learned a lot from what he said today.”
Down East Middle and Smyrna Elementary School principal Rolanda Golden said, “I think he was wonderful and very inspiring.”
As well as encouraging employees, Dr. Jackson also thanked county commissioners and municipal leaders for providing a School Resource Officer to all public schools for the 2022-23 academic year.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.