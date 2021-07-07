BEAUFORT — With the new fiscal year underway as of July 1, Carteret County is operating under an adopted budget that totals more than $135 million and includes no increase in the property tax rate of 33 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners adopted the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, along with a budget ordinance outlining the various funds contributing to the total, during its most recent regular meeting June 21 in Beaufort. The board held the required budget public hearing, during which nobody spoke, at a special meeting June 7.
The adopted budget totals $135,675,520 across all funds, an increase of $890,940 over what county manager Tommy Burns originally recommended when he first presented the plan in May. At their meeting June 7, commissioners requested a number of spending items be added to the recommended budget, including two additional sheriff’s deputies and a bump in the supplemental pay for school system employees, among other things.
Mr. Burns and county finance director Dee Meshaw returned June 21 with updated budget numbers based on the commissioners’ requests. In a series of motions, the board incorporated the various changes into the recommended budget.
As its last action of the evening, after Ms. Meshaw had a chance to update the numbers for the ordinance, the board of commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the amended budget and budget ordinance. Mark Mansfield made the motion to adopt the amended budget, seconded by Robin Comer.
Among the changes commissioners requested be incorporated into the final budget was an additional $115,000 in funding for the Carteret County Public Library System, which will allow the system to hire additional employees to be able to expand hours at the Down East and Pine Knoll Shores branches. Those branches have been operating on limited hours since the coronavirus pandemic.
The adopted budget also includes funds for four new sheriff’s deputies, which is two more than Mr. Burns originally recommended, but still short of the six Sheriff Asa Buck had requested for this year. The two additional positions will be in the patrol division, which Sheriff Buck said has been feeling the strain of an increasing workload combined with high turnover and other challenges.
The board also approved allocating additional funds for the county health department, economic development, register of deeds and administration offices, as well as a one-time contribution of $45,000 to The Bridge Downeast, a nonprofit organization that offers a variety of programs throughout the year to promote a community approach to enrichment for youth and families.
Throughout this year’s budget discussions, county commissioners and staff have said one their primary goals was to maintain the property tax rate at 33 cents. The board adopted a 2-cent increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the first county-wide increase since 2016-17. Carteret County still has the lowest tax rate of North Carolina’s 100 counties, and commissioners have expressed desire to not have to raise taxes next fiscal year, as well.
Commissioner Chuck Shinn cited concerns of a future tax increase when he voted against approving an additional increase in the certified supplement for school system employees. The board, led by a suggestion from commissioner Robin Comer, had requested the county boost the certified supplement from 5.75% to 7.75%, three-quarters of a percent more than what schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson had requested.
“It’s not that much money but it’s still something that’s got to be accounted for,” Mr. Shinn said June 21.
Mr. Comer said he felt increasing the certified supplement, which is distributed to employees who are required to hold some sort of certificate, such as teachers and counselors, would help make the county more attractive to potential employees. He said Carteret has lagged behind neighboring counties in its supplement offerings.
“I don’t know if we’ve moved that supplement in 15-16 years, it’s been that long,” he said.
Mr. Comer said he’d spoken with County Board of Education members who agreed the school system would fund the extra supplemental increase this year, using money from federal coronavirus Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSERS, fund. Then, starting next fiscal year, the county would take on the additional cost, using funds that will be freed up once the county’s 5-year technology lease agreement ends. The board approved the agreement in a 6-1 vote, with Mr. Shinn opposed.
The vast majority of the county’s adopted $135.6 million budget is in the general fund, which is where funds for most day-to-day operations are contained. The general fund totals $105,895,000, including the single-largest spending categories of $27,767,000 for education and $11,624,340 for the sheriff’s office.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.