BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education awarded a $9.53 million contract June 13 for construction of a new Broad Creek Middle School classroom addition.
“Demolition in the cafeteria area began yesterday. We hope to get as much of the addition done as possible before students return,” Superintendent Richie Paylor said during the meeting, held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The board awarded the contract to WIMCO Corp. The addition will provide 14 classrooms and is being funded through proceeds from a $42 million school bond referendum that passed in November 2020. The item was listed under the board’s consent agenda, which is a section that does not require board comment prior to taking action.
The board’s bond committee met April 3, after which the school system’s architect, Jim Hite of Hite and Associates, requested a Notice to Proceed for WIMCO. The board was polled via email and unanimously agreed to move forward.
The new addition will be located behind the existing building. The school also recently opened a new access road off Highway 24 into the student drop-off parking lot to alleviate traffic backup on the highway, also funded through bond proceeds.
The board, under the consent agenda, also approved awarding contracts for the purchase of furniture for the new Croatan High School classroom addition set to open in the fall. The first contract, from School Specialty, provides $101,361. The second, from Institutional Interiors, is for $10,528. The funds will provide desks, chairs and other items.
In addition, under the consent agenda, the board awarded a $1.7 million contract to Primus Structures Inc. of Newport for window and door replacements at Morehead City Middle School. According to the agenda, the board was polled via email May 18 regarding the contract, and unanimously agreed to award the bid to Primus Structures. The contract begins July 1.
In other action during the regular meeting, the board:
Recognized the Croatan High School men’s 4x400 and 4x800 track relay teams and ladies’ Lacrosse team for being state champions. They also recognized the West Carteret High School ladies' 4x400 track relay team and Tyler Collins in the high jump for being state champions.
Received an update on digital teaching and learning in the school system for the 2022-23 academic year.
Approved policy revisions on second read and approved the first reading of other policy revisions.
Approved a $438,837 budget revision to adjust for state, federal and special revenue funds received or allotted for various programs.
Reappointed Bill Henderson for a four-year term on the Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees. His term will end in 2027.
Appointed William Rogers to the CCC Board of Trustees to fill the unexpired term of the late David Long. His term will end in 2026.
Met in closed session to consider confidential personnel matters and for attorney-client communications. In an open session following, the board approved personnel matters as discussed in closed session.
Under the consent agenda, the board:
Approved the purchase of “Into Reading” student workbooks for grades kindergarten through five. The cost is $99,947 and will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization (ESSERS) funds.
Approved the 2023-24 Career and Technical Education plan.
Approved the Bridges Alternative School accountability model for 2023-24.
Approved a one-year renewal of the HVAC planned service contract with Johnson Controls. The current contract expires June 30. The cost of the new contract for 2023-24 is $133,000. This is a $69,679 increase from the 2022-23 contract.
Approved 2023-24 student fees. There are no increases in student fees for the 2023-24 school year.
Approved the district’s 2024 Child Nutrition Procurement plan for purchases.
Approved child nutrition bid renewals for 2023-24. The district purchases food and supplies through the North Carolina Procurement Alliance.
Approved a Carteret County Public School Foundation bylaw change.
Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the East Carolina University-MATCH wellness program and the school system.
Approved a contract with Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services for 2023-24. The agency will provide a half-time counselor, two liaisons, two social workers, one mental health specialist and one mental health technician.
Approved a contract with The Stepping Stones Group for the 2023-24 school year. The group will provide five nurses and one certified nursing assistant position to the school system. Registered nurse positions are $48.27 per hour and the CNA position is $34 per hour.
Awarded a $597,750 contract to Hudson Painting to paint White Oak Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School and facility support during the 2023-24 school year. The amount will be contingent on approval by the county commissioners.
Approved the replacement of media center bookshelves at several schools that were damaged due to heat and humidity during Hurricane Florence. Cost of new shelves is estimated at $190,013 and will come from Hurricane Florence Relief funds.
Approved the purchase of decodable books for elementary school students to reinforce phonics instruction as part of the school system’s literacy intervention plan approved by the NC Department of Public Instruction in the fall of 2022. Cost of the purchase is $116,068, and funds will come from special funds designed for literacy intervention plans.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.