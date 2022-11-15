BEAUFORT - Three years ago, Matt Herman was sitting at the Mill Whistle Brewery in Beaufort drinking a beer with his friends.
Herman had just bought a hearse as a Halloween decoration, and the topic in the taproom soon shifted to how many hearses could they get to show up to a festival.
"I mentioned it to the owner, and he said he liked to do some weird stuff and push the limits of Beaufort," Herman said. "So, I got on social media and asked around. I think that first year we had eight or so hearses, no extra vendors. We had a little party, and it was just a good time."
The festival was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19. When it returned in 2021, word had spread about the event.
"The Beaufort Picture Show over here heard about it and got Evan Kidd to do a documentary about us called 'First Final Ride,'" Herman said. "We had 20 cars show up, mostly hearses. One was a motorcycle made out of a casket, which was interesting. We had people from the Reaper's Rides car club. So, there was a good turnout last year."
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the tradition lived on with the third annual Dirt Nap Fest.
Growing from its origins as a hearse convention between friends, the event has evolved into an all-encompassing celebration of oddities and the occult, complete with food, craft beer, vendors and a costume contest.
"I think the community seems to enjoy something a little different, a little strange," Herman said.
For artisan and reveler Janet Thomas of Black Cat Weirdities, the festival is a chance to not only sell her creations, but also connect with other like-minded people in the community.
"To me, this is a whole lot cheaper than therapy," Thomas said with a laugh. "We were here last year. We decided to come back because it's one of those things where you can relax and just talk to people about hearses or Halloween or anything."
During the festival Saturday, attendees were also encouraged to vote for their favorite vehicle. The winner received a granite trophy hand-carved in the shape of a tombstone and etched by Heather Ruland.
Taking home first prize with a baby blue 1974 Cadillac Superior Crown Limited was father-daughter duo Josh and Josie Carpenter of Monroe. The pair also won a trophy for third place in the costume contest.
As an avid car enthusiast and part of the Cadillac Kings automotive club, Josh explained he previously has travelled 500 miles in a single weekend to attend different conventions.
"When I was younger, I built lowrider bicycles," Carpenter said. "My mom and dad supported the hobby and would come to shows and stay in hotels. I bought a hearse to carry the bikes around, but I sold the car because it had some issues with it."
Years later, the opportunity came up again to buy another hearse. After enjoying the first one so much, Carpenter knew he wanted to get back into the scene.
"In my Cadillac car club, everybody has the same car," Carpenter said. "They all look the same. So, when I show up in a hearse, it definitely is something different."
