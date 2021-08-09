City hall closed Monday as Morehead staffers move into new building

MOREHEAD CITY — City hall on Arendell Street is closed to foot traffic Monday as staff make the transition to the new city hall building on Bridges Street.
The new building, at 1100 Bridges St. near the Morehead City Police Department, will open for business at 9 a.m. Tuesday, city staff said. Employees will still answer phone calls and emails Monday as they “settle in” to city hall.
The new building has been under construction since spring 2020 and will house most Morehead City government functions under one roof. Employees are currently split between city hall on Arendell Street and the municipal building on S. 8th Street.
The Morehead City Council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday will still take place in the council chambers of the municipal building. The first council meeting to occur in the new city hall, which has attached council chambers on the second floor, will take place in September.
