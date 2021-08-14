NC Maritime Museum in Beaufort receives $99K grant for expansion of conservation lab

BEAUFORT — The N.C. Maritime Museum was recently awarded a grant that will help enhance conservation work within the three-museum system.
According to a release, the museum system will receive $99,209 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which recently awarded a total $29,545,363 in grants toward 208 projects at museums across the nation.
The maritime museum grant will be used to expand work in the conservation lab housed at the Beaufort facility, located at 315 Front St. The museum’s friends group will provide the needed matching funds for the project.
Museum conservator Michelle Crepeau is based at the Beaufort site but supports operations of all three maritime museums, which also include sites in Southport and Hatteras. She said the money will be used toward the current lab’s new archaeological extension, which is under construction.
Specifically, the grant will allow the purchase of new equipment to help treat larger and more complex archaeological artifacts in-house. That equipment includes a micro-air abrasive blasting unit and a combined workstation and dust collector, a portable down draft work bench and a high-grade air compressor for the operation of pneumatic tools.
Ms. Crepeau said the lab enhancements will help expand treatment, outreach and educational capabilities as a whole.
“The expanded lab will be fully visible to the public,” she said. “This will bring a greater variety of conservation practices to the public, creating new opportunities for educational programming and public engagement.”
That’s part of the goal of the grant program itself. The Institute of Museum and Library Services describes itself as the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. The support includes grants, research and policy development.
“This year’s awardees exemplify museums as learning institutions,” Laura Huerta Migus, deputy director of IMLS Office of Museum Services, said in a news release. “These projects reflect the varied roles that museums occupy in the fabric of their local communities and the focused investments needed to improve their capacity to be of service.”
For Mr. Crepeau, that includes the opportunity to “pay it forward.” She said the IMLS grant will also go toward hiring a paid intern to help with conservation tasks. She noted that conservation can be a difficult field to break into as it requires a substantial investment of pre-graduate training, but offers limited opportunities with even fewer that are compensated.
“I am very grateful for the opportunities I was afforded back when I was struggling my way into this profession,” she said. “I count it as my biggest success that I am now in a position to support others in their exploration of and first steps into this field.”
