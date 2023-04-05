MOREHEAD CITY - A new Morehead City Parks and Recreation has been named by the town.
Jessica Mayo comes to the position after working eight years as program supervisor and 11 years as manager of the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department.
Mayo accepted the reins from Victoria Ward who served as interim director of the department in Sept. 2022 following the termination of former director Jerry Riggs.
Though specific details regarding Riggs' release were not publicized, his official termination letter showed he allegedly violated numerous town policies on ethical standards and unacceptable conduct.
Mayo explained she is eager to get to work with plans to grow the offerings already available to the community.
"I'm excited to come in as director and work with this great team that's here," Mayo said. "I am looking forward to seeing what great things we can do in the future for Morehead City."
When asked about her number one goal for the parks and recreation department, Mayo expressed a desire for new ideas and innovative programs.
"We are hoping to bring community involvement and collaboration to elevate Morehead City's parks and recreation programs and services to the next level," Mayo said.
The department's recreation center is located at 1600 Fisher St. and open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to noon.
For a list of classes and events hosted by the parks and recreation department, visit the town's webpage at https://moreheadcitync.org/257/Programs-and-Events.
