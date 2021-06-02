Carteret County reports 2 more COVID-related deaths Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Two additional Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll up to 57 since March 2020.
The County Health Department announced the two deaths in a release issued Wednesday afternoon. Officials said one of the residents was in their 70s and had preexisting health conditions, and the other resident was in their 60s.
The county said it will not release any further information about the individuals to protect the privacy of the families.
“The Health Department extends our condolences to the families and loved ones of these residents,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “Getting vaccinated supports us all in keeping our community safe and healthy.”
The health department also released the county’s first COVID-19 update since the long holiday weekend Wednesday afternoon, showing an increase of 23 cases confirmed since Friday.
The county has confirmed 5,107 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 15 cases considered active as of Wednesday, and 5,035 people recovered.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or go online to myspot.nc.gov to find a local provider offering the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.