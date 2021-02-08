Face masks now required at Cape Lookout National Seashore

HARKERS ISLAND — Visitors to Cape Lookout National Seashore are required to use face masks now, per instructions from the National Park Service.
The NPS issued an order last week requiring face masks in all federal buildings and federal lands, including Cape Lookout. The order is in response to an executive order from President Joe Biden issued Jan. 20 as part of social distancing measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NPS Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West said in an email Friday to the News-Times the order hasn’t affected park service operations or visitation.
“Visitation is up,” Mr. West said, and NPS staff at Cape Lookout have already been using masks prior to the order “on a voluntary basis.”
The mask order is the latest action taken by federal officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the NPS Cape Lookout website, there’s also a limit on public gatherings at Cape Lookout. No more than 10 individuals may gather at the cape.
